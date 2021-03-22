हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISSF Shooting World Cup

ISSF WC: India win gold in men's skeet team event, women take silver

The Indian team defeated Qatar 6-2 in the final to bring a gold medal for the country.

ISSF WC: India win gold in men&#039;s skeet team event, women take silver
Representative image

The Indian men's skeet team comprising of Mairaj Khan, Angad Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura on Monday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

The Indian team defeated Qatar 6-2 in the final to bring a gold medal for the country. This is India's third gold medal of the day so far. The India women's skeet team settled for a silver after losing 4-6 to Kazakhstan in the final.

Earlier in the day, India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the Karni Singh Shooting range.

Saurabh and Manu defeated opponents from Iran 16-12 in the final. The Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal bagged a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event.

India began their campaign on a winning note as Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar beat the Hungarian pair of Denes Easter & Istvan Peni 16-10 in the final of the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event to win a gold medal.

10m Air Pistol shooters Abhishek and Yashaswini attained the number one rankings after their heroics in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. Elavenil Valarivan also retained her spot on the Women's 10m Air Rifle rankings, meaning three Indian shooters now hold the top spot.

"3 Indian shooters are #1. 10m Air Pistol shooters #YashaswiniDeswal & @abhishek_70007 become World #1 after their gold & bronze at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup. Women's 10m Air Rifle @elavalarivan retains her #1 ranking. #TOPSAthlete #Shooting," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Meanwhile, India currently lead the standings in the tournament with 12 medals.

