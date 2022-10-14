Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 LIVE streaming: The Tamil Thalaivas will be looking to register their first victory of this season when they take on U Mumba on Friday. However, they will face a strong challenge from U Mumba raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan, who showcased top form in their last game against UP Yoddhas.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba will be played on Friday, October 14.

Where will the match between Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

"Previous season was a difficult one but still a huge learning experience"



In today's edition of @ParimatchN #Mumboys Diaries, our young raider Shivam expresses his ambitions towards this season.#UMumba | #MeMumba | #WeAreMumbai | #NewEraNewMumba pic.twitter.com/NZja5oUiT2 — U Mumba (@umumba) October 14, 2022

When will the match between Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.