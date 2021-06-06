हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
athletics

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman of all time - WATCH

Fraser-Pryce shaved 0.01 seconds off Carmelita Jeter’s 10.64 in 2009 to climb behind top placed Griffith-Joyner on the all-time list.

Jamaican runner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Source: Twitter)

Jamaica’s double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second-fastest woman of all time behind 100 metres world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner when she clocked 10.63 seconds at a meet in Kingston on Saturday.

American Griffith-Joyner still holds the women’s 100 metres world record of 10.49 seconds, set in Indianapolis in 1988, as well as the three fastest times ever with 10.61 and 10.62, also in 1988.

Fraser-Pryce shaved 0.01 seconds off Carmelita Jeter’s 10.64 in 2009 to climb behind top placed Griffith-Joyner on the all-time list.

All-time fastest - Women's 100m

  1. Florence Griffith-Joyner (US) 10.49 seconds
  2. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jam) 10.63
  3. Carmelita Jeter (US) 10.64
  4. Marion Jones (US) 10.65
  5. Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jam) 10.70
  6. Sha'Carri Richardson (US) 10.72

Fraser-Pryce, 34, is the reigning world champion after winning gold in Doha in 2019. She said she did not expect to set such a quick time during her preparations for next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

Fraser-Pryce admitted that her time had taken even her by surprise. “Honestly no... I never expected I would run 10.6 and think it’s a good thing because there was no pressure,” she told reporters even as she screamed with excitement. “I’m lost for words because 10.6 has been a dream, a goal, I’ve been working so hard, being so patient to see it finally unfold. I’m so ecstatic.

“If I’m able to run 10.6 now ... I’m just looking forward to what the process will bring. I’m continuing the work because I did say that this year I wanted nothing more than to break the 10.7 barrier and I did it.”

