COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 3 LIVE score and updates: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga aims for gold, Indian women's cricket team to take on Pakistan

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday (July 31)

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 3 LIVE score and updates: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga aims for gold, Indian women's cricket team to take on Pakistan
On day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, India women will be taking on Pakistan women cricket team as T20 cricket has made it's debut at the CWG. Apart from the cricket match, Indian weightlifter, Jeremy Lalrinnunga who hails from Aizawl Mizoram, will be in action in the Men's 67kg final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Sunday. Jeremy represented India in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

In the evening, Shiva Thapa will take on Reese Lynch of Scotland in Boxing's round of 16. Around 8:30 PM (IST), India's hockey team will take on Ghana too. Youngest Indian athlete Anahat Singh is also likely to be seen in action today in Squash. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were thrashed in their previous contest against Australia as Ashleigh Gardner stole the game from their hands in end moments firing a fifty to guide her team home.

31 July 2022
12:33 PM
12:28 PM
12:25 PM

Weightlifter Jeremy aims for GOLD

