JioTV to telecast first-ever NBA Games taking place in India live

JioTV, live TV streaming app is bringing the highly anticipated first-ever NBA games in India to your mobile screens. The NBA brought its senior teams to India in partnership with Reliance Foundation.

The first match played between Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings in Mumbai on October 4 was broadcast live from 7:00 p.m. for the millions of NBA fans in India. The second match will also be available live on the JioTV app to watch on October 5 from 7 pm.

This marks another strong initiative by JioTV which has been bringing some of the best sporting action from across the world to fans in India. Since the launch of Jio, JioTV has emerged as the ‘go-to’ destination for TV lovers across genres. India’s sports fans have had some of the best content available to them including live streaming of leading cricket leagues and series, Winter Olympics Games Pyeongchang 2018, Carabao Cup 2018 finals among many others, a Reliance press release said.

The NBA, which has been working with Reliance Foundation for the last six years to support the development of basketball in India through its grassroots initiative Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program for the last, has enhanced its engagement with the country by bringing this preseason NBA game to India between two of its leading teams.

The Reliance Foundation Junior NBA programme initiative has been recognized as the world’s largest Junior NBA program, with a reach of 11 million children from 34 cities in 20 states, inspiring the youth to adopt healthy, active lifestyle by integrating basketball into physical education.

As part of the celebration, Reliance Foundation invited children from its Junior NBA program to get the rare opportunity to watch the first game live at the NSCI, Dome on 4th October.