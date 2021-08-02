Kamalpreet Kaur: All you need to know about Indian women’s discus thrower at Tokyo Olympics

Kamalpreet Kaur stands within striking distance of fetching India a historic athletics medal at the Olympic Games after qualifying for the finals with a 64m throw, a brilliant effort. The athlete from Punjab will target podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics when she competes in the Women’s Discus Throw Final on Monday (August 2).

Interestingly, Kamalpreet qualified for the Tokyo Olympics finals after finishing second in the qualification and the athlete from Punjab was only the second among 31 participants to secure direct qualification with a throw of 64m.

The 25-year-old threw a distance of 60.29m in her first attempt, but significantly improved in the second, scoring 63.97, narrowly missing the 64m mark. However, she made up for it in the final attempt, as she threw a staggering throw of 64m, the second best at qualification.

Take a look at Kamalpreet’s journey so far: