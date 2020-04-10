Kenya Rugby Union cancels all competitions this season amid coronavirus fear

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has decided to cancel all league and cup competition this season in the wake of the deadly coronavirus that has spread all over the world and was termed 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in March.

The competition which will be affected by the decision includes The Kenya Cup, The Championship, Nationwide leagues, Enterprise & Mwamba Cup.

As a result of the suspension of the season, there will be no promotion or relegation in any of the leagues and all the sides will continue to remain in their current divisiion.

"We are in challenging times with the worldwide breakout of the Novel Corona Virus. This has caused untold disruption and presented us with a very challenging environment. Sporting activities have not been spared from its debilitating impact.This situation has affected our way of life meaning no training, rugby events or matches are feasible in the foreseen future," the official statement from KRU stated.

At the point of disruption of sporting activities, the leagues were at the play off stages and none of them had qualified winners.

The KRU also confirmed that any decision on the resumption of rugby events and new dates of matches will be made as per the direction by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports.

"Any decision on the resumption of any Rugby activities and fixtures will be subject to direction and guideline by The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports," the statement added.