Kiren Rijiju interacts with Youth Affairs, Sports Ministers of 17 states, UTs to plan roadmap to further sports

New Delhi: The Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (July 14, 2020) interacted with the Youth Affairs, Sports Ministers and senior officials of 17 states and UTs to plan a roadmap to further sports.

It was day 1 of the two days video conference with the Ministers.

"Day-1 of the video conference with the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers & senior officials of 17 states and UTs was very purposeful. The States shared the steps taken in fighting COVID-19 and proposed action plans with roadmap to further sports and youth related activities," tweeted Rijiju.

Day-1 of the video conference with the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers & senior officials of 17 states and UTs was very purposeful. The States shared the steps taken in fighting COVID-19 and proposed action plans with roadmap to further sports and youth related activities. pic.twitter.com/mv6TT03bya — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 14, 2020

The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the action taken during COVID-19, as well as discussions on restarting sporting activities at the state-level and identification of budding sports talent through competitions at block and district levels in states and UTs.

Inclusion of fitness and sports as part of the curriculum in all schools across the country will also be discussed.

Plans to conduct Khelo India events and Youth Festivals later this year or early next year will be decided as well.

The states have been divided into two groups over the two days to allow every state time to discuss the various issues at the meeting.