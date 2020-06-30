हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju launches doping agency's app, says it's a very important step towards practicing clean sport

The app also has exhaustive information about whether a specific commonly-prescribed medicine contains any substance that is prohibited by NADA, therefore helping athletes and coaches to decide medicines that athletes can consume in case they are unwell. 

Kiren Rijiju launches doping agency&#039;s app, says it&#039;s a very important step towards practicing clean sport
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (June 30) launched NADA India`s mobile app which aims to create a bridge between athletes and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The app provides easily-accessible information on various aspects of the sport, and most importantly about prohibited substances, the inadvertent use of which may lead to the athlete`s career being hampered.

Rijiju congratulated the agency for their initiative and said it is a `very important` step towards practicing clean sport.

"I congratulate NADA on this initiative. It is a very important step for Indian sport because we are working towards clean sports and the first step in that direction is to create awareness and provide relevant, accessible information to athletes so that they know which medication or substances are not to be used by them," Rijiju said in a statement.

"With this app, athletes can check for themselves the list of prohibited substances and don`t have to depend on anyone else for assistance. I am also happy that we have taken yet another step to fulfill our Prime Minister`s dream of a digital India," the minister added.

The app also has exhaustive information about whether a specific commonly-prescribed medicine contains any substance that is prohibited by NADA, therefore helping athletes and coaches to decide medicines that athletes can consume in case they are unwell. 

To ensure a smoother, quicker process of dope test for athletes, the app allows the doping control officer to record their availability to conduct a test through the app.

The launch was attended by Sports Secretary, Ravi Mital and Director General of NADA, Navin Agarwal.

Tags:
Kiren RijijuNADANational Anti-Doping AgencyNADA India's mobiel app
Next
Story

WWE Raw: Predictions, Schedule, live streaming details for June 29 episode
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Have a look at the reactions of Delhiites on the ban on TikTok