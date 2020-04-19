हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Venessa pens emotional post on 19th anniversary

Retired NBA star Kobe and his daughter Gigi Bryant were among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in southern California in January this year.

Kobe Bryant&#039;s wife Venessa pens emotional post on 19th anniversary
Image Credits: Venessa Bryant Instagram

Kobe Bryant's wife Venessa has penned down an emotional post for the NBA star on the occassion of the couple's 19th anniversary.

Venessa took to her official Instagram account and posted a picture of the couple wherein Bryant could be seen holding his wife in his arms.

She captioned the post as,"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you."

Retired NBA star Kobe and his daughter Gigi Bryant were among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in southern California in January this year.

The private helicopter was crashed while en route to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a youth basketball event. 

Considered as one of the best basketball players of all time, Bryant appeared for the Los Angeles Lakers for nearly 20 yeats and also clinched five NBA titles for them.

Bryant, who was 41 at the time of his death, was also part of the United States team that clinched Olympic gold medals in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

 

Kobe BryantVenessa BryantNBABasketball
