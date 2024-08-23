Diamond League 2024: Why Did Arshad Nadeem Did Not Compete Against Neeraj Chopra And Others?

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra took no break after the Paris Olympics 2024 as he took part in the Lausanne Diamond League in Zurich on August 23. However, Olympics gold medalist from Pakistan - Arshad Nadeem was missing from the competition. There was speculation that Neeraj too would miss the Diamond League due to an injury, but the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist decided to finish the season before going for surgery or treatment. The 26-year-old Javelin Throw athlete from India recently informed about his injury which is causing him trouble.

There is no official reason provided from Arshad Nadeem for his absence from the Diamond League. Maybe he could be suffering from an injury or is busy with felicitation programs in Pakistan. Neeraj too did not compete in the competition after winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics three years back.