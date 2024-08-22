LIVE | Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2024: India Star Athlete Ready For Action

India's javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra will compete at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 athletics event in Switzerland on Friday. Pakistan's golden boy Arshad Nadeem who won gold medal at the recent Paris Olympics 2024 will skip the meet but India's Neeraj is set to compete in the event ready to begin mid-night as per Indian time standards. Javelin field at the Diamond League will be full of stars with top six ranked in the recent Olympics competing against each other. It will not be easy for Neeraj to finish first tonight but the hopes from India's silver and gold Olympic medalist. Neeraj was disappointed to finish second in Paris and will look finish on top in this competition.

