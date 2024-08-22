Advertisement
NEERAJ CHOPRA

LIVE | Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2024: India Star Athlete Ready For Action

Follow LIVE Updates from Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
India's javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra will compete at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 athletics event in Switzerland on Friday. Pakistan's golden boy Arshad Nadeem who won gold medal at the recent Paris Olympics 2024 will skip the meet but India's Neeraj is set to compete in the event ready to begin mid-night as per Indian time standards. Javelin field at the Diamond League will be full of stars with top six ranked in the recent Olympics competing against each other. It will not be easy for Neeraj to finish first tonight but the hopes from India's silver and gold Olympic medalist. Neeraj was disappointed to finish second in Paris and will look finish on top in this competition.

Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Event At Lausanne Diamond League 2024

22 August 2024
17:09 IST

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Javelin Throw Event. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture, Stay tuned.

 

