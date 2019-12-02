Lewis Hamilton ends F1 season in style with victory in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton bookended the 2019 Formula 1 season in dominant fashion, winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position and securing fastest lap on a weekend where the six-time world champion took top honours with relative ease.

The Briton equaled his best performance of 11 race wins in a season, winning from 17 seconds from Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, who himself managed to win his own personal duel with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to secure third place in the drivers' championship, reports Xinhua news agency.

Though Leclerc passed Verstappen on Lap 1, the Dutchman's ability to eke out more time on his first set of tyres proved key and the Red Bull driver was able to repass the Ferrari on track shortly after the first round of pit stops.

Live TV

Leclerc's third place was only provisional after race stewards announced that his car was subject to an investigation for an alleged fuel discrepancy, though the Ferrari only just held off Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas, who came strongly through the field having started last on the grid following a series of engine penalties.

Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel finished fifth after a disappointing race which was not helped by a slow pit stop, while Verstappen's teammate Alex Albon took sixth.

In the final 2019 F1 drivers' championship table, Hamilton finished first with 413 points, followed by teammate Bottas on 326, and Verstappen in third place with 278 points.

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes once again took top honours with 739 points, ahead of Ferrari on 504, and Red Bull with 417 points.

The 2020 Formula 1 season will feature a record-high 22 rounds, kicking off on March 15 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.