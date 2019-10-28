Lewis Hamilton inches closer to 6th world title with Mexican Grand Prix win

Five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton produced nearly a flawless performance to emerge as the quickest driver in this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City

The British driver, who clocked the fastest lap of 1:36:48.904, finished 1.766 seconds faster than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to clinch his 10th win of the season for Mercedes.

Defending champion Hamilton eked out the tyre life out of his hard rubber as he made a 48-lap stint work to grab his second triumph in Mexico and 100th for Mercedes, formula1 reported.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas also kept his own title bid alive by making a third-place finish.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who began the race on pole position, was fourth quickest in Mexico, followed by Red Bull's Alex Albon at the fifth position.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen--who lost his pole position on Sunday, made a Lap 1 contact with Hamilton and Lap 4 contact with Bottas causing a puncture to eventually finish at the sixth place.