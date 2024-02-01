Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton is poised to leave Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and embark on a new chapter with Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. The decision, reported by Sky Sports, has sent shockwaves through the F1 community, raising questions about the future dynamics of the sport. According to Sky Sports, Hamilton will step into the shoes of Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, whose contract concludes in 2025. Despite recently committing to a two-year contract extension with Mercedes, the seven-time world champion is expected to make the move a year earlier than anticipated, shifting the balance of power in the F1 grid.

Hamilton's 2023 Season at Mercedes

The 2023 season witnessed a rocky performance by Hamilton, who failed to secure a single victory. Despite this setback, the 39-year-old concluded the season in third place with 234 points. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez edged out Hamilton in the standings, underscoring the competitiveness of the field.

Constructors' Battle

While Hamilton faced individual challenges, the battle for Constructors' Championship was equally intense. Mercedes and Ferrari vied for the coveted second spot in the 2023 standings, with Mercedes ultimately clinching victory by a slender 2-point margin. In the end, Mercedes tallied 409 points, while Ferrari trailed closely with 406 points. Red Bull emerged victorious with 860 points, securing the Constructors' Championship.

Hamilton's Podium Drought

Hamilton's last podium appearance dates back to December 2023, marking a dry spell for the seasoned driver. His move to Ferrari adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming season, as fans eagerly anticipate whether the shift in teams will reignite his pursuit of podium glory.

Hamilton's Illustrious Career

Since joining Mercedes in 2013 after leaving McLaren, Hamilton has etched his name in the annals of F1 history. With six world titles under his belt during his tenure with Mercedes, the British driver has accumulated an impressive resume boasting seven world championships, 103 race victories, 104 pole positions, 197 podium finishes, and over 4,600 points.