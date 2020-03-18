List of sports events postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak in world

Many sports events have been cancelled or postponed globally due to the repercussion of the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

Here is the list of major sports events that have been cancelled/postponed:

1. CRICKET:

Indian Premier League (IPL): The much-awaited IPL season 13 has been postponed to April 15, 2020. IPL was scheduled to commence on March 29, 2020.

India-South Africa ODI series: The India-South Africa series ODIs have been cancelled. The first ODI in Dharamshala on March 12 was washed away, and the remaining two ODIs on March 15 and March 18 in Lucknow and Kolkata respectively have been cancelled.

Pakistan Super League (PSL): The semi-final matches of the PSL 2020 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi alongwith Karachi Kings against Lahore Qalandars have been postponed till further notice. The announcement came a day after the Karachi ODI, Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan were also postponed on March 16.

Australia-New Zealand ODI series: The second ODI in Sydney and third ODI in Hobart were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia won the first match by 71 runs.

2. FOOTBALL:

UEFA Euro 2020: Soccer's 2020 European Championship has been postponed for a year. June 12, 2020, to July 12, 2020 tournament will now take place between June 11, 2021 - July 11, 2021.

Champions League: The second legs of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League matches between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid, Juventus and Lyon and Barcelona and Napoli which were scheduled to take place on March 17 and March 18 have been postponed till further notice. June 27 is the possible date for the Champions League final.

Europa League: The Europa League was also halted in the middle of their last 16 stages and the matches have been postponed till further notice. The Europa League final is expected to be played on either June 24 or 25.

Premier League and FA cup: The PL and FA cup matches have also been postponed till April 4, 2020.

Copa America: This year's Copa America has been postponed until 2021 due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Tuesday (March 17, 2020).

3. TENNIS:

AITA tournaments cancelled: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) cancelled all domestic tournaments with immediate effect. "All AITA domestic tournaments (Talent series, championship series, Super-series, National series, AITA men's and AITA Women's event starting from the week of March 16, 2020, onwards stand cancelled with immediate effect," AITA said in a release. AITA said it will notify the resumption of the events in future.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tours: The ATP postponed play for six weeks for its men's tennis tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour. The decision covers the Miami Open, the US men’s clay court championships in Houston, and tournaments in Marrakech, Morocco; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Barcelona, Spain; BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and Budapest; Hungary.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTP) tournaments: The WTP confirmed the cancellations of the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, SC, as well as two international tournaments and said it will soon make a decision regarding scheduled European clay-court tournaments.

French Open: The French Tennis Federation (FFT) said the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros would now take place from September 20 - October 4, 2020. It was scheduled to commence from May 24.

4. BASKETBALL: The NBA has suspended its season after Utah Jazz all-star center Rudy Gobert tested positive.

5. BADMINTON: All BWF world tour and other BWF tournaments are suspended from 16 March until 12 April. The China Masters, India Open, Swiss Open, Malaysia Open and Singapore have been postponed while the German Open has been cancelled.

6. FORMULA ONE: The F1 season was due to resume this past weekend with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, however it was cancelled in the wake of McLaren withdrawing following one of their crew members testing positive for COVID-19.

Races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China have had to be temporarily shelved as well, leaving F1 with a revised start date of May 3.

7. ARCHERY: Archery World Cup 2020 in Shanghai from May 4 to May 10 has been cancelled.

8. SHOOTING: The upcoming combined shooting World Cup in New Delhi was postponed. The tournament was to be held from March 15 to 25. An Olympic test event in Tokyo also stood cancelled due to the global novel Coronavirus outbreak.

According to Microsoft Bing Novel Coronavirus cases, there were around 2,00,071 positive cases of coronavirus in the world by Wednesday (March 18, 2020) afternoon. Whereas around 8,009 people have died due to the COVID-19.