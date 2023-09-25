Highlights | Asian Games 2023 Day 3 Live: Indian Equestrian Team Claims Gold, Concluding Day With 3 Medals For India

LIVE Asian Games 2023 Updates: The Indian Men's Hockey Team won their second match in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 comprehensively, thrashing Singapore 16-1 after a remarkable 16-0 win against Uzbekistan in their tournament opener. Led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh and coached by Craig Fulton, the team is brimming with confidence but remains focused on each unique challenge. The players have undergone rigorous training, combining talent and experience to become a formidable force. Singapore, on the other hand, seeks redemption after a heavy 0-11 loss to Pakistan. The last encounter between India and Singapore in 2012 saw India win 15-1.

In other action, fencer CA Bhavani Devi has entered the round of 16 in women's sabre event while the women's squash team are taking on arch-rivals Pakistan.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Asian Games 2023 Day 3 action.