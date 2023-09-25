Highlights | Asian Games 2023 Day 3 Live: Indian Equestrian Team Claims Gold, Concluding Day With 3 Medals For India
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Indian men's hockey team have thrashed Singapore 16-1 in their second match of the tournament, fencer CA Bhavani Devi has entered round of 16.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Updates: The Indian Men's Hockey Team won their second match in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 comprehensively, thrashing Singapore 16-1 after a remarkable 16-0 win against Uzbekistan in their tournament opener. Led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh and coached by Craig Fulton, the team is brimming with confidence but remains focused on each unique challenge. The players have undergone rigorous training, combining talent and experience to become a formidable force. Singapore, on the other hand, seeks redemption after a heavy 0-11 loss to Pakistan. The last encounter between India and Singapore in 2012 saw India win 15-1.
In other action, fencer CA Bhavani Devi has entered the round of 16 in women's sabre event while the women's squash team are taking on arch-rivals Pakistan.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Asian Games 2023 Day 3 action.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Swimming Update Update
In the domain of swimming, India secured the fifth position in the men's 4x100m medley relay event. The Indian team, consisting of Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, and Tanish Matthew, completed the race with a time of 3:40:20.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Squash Update
In the realm of squash, India achieved a resounding 3-0 victory over Qatar. Abhay Singh played a pivotal role in this triumph by defeating Qatar's Syed Amjad with a scoreline of 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Update From Boxing
Narender from India secured an impressive victory in the first round, defeating Oomatbek Uulu Elchoro of Kyrgyzstan with a powerful knockout.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Match: Update From Chess
In the Women's Individual Chess Round 7, Harika and Humpey once more played to draws, as they split points with Zhansaya Abdumalik and Munkhzul Turmunh, respectively.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Match: Update From Squash
In a straight-set match, Mahesh Mangaonkar of India triumphs over Qatar's Ahmad Altamimi with scores of 11-7, 11-4, and 11-1, giving India a 1-0 lead against Qatar. The next match features Saurav Ghosal facing off against Abdulla Altamimi.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Match: IND vs PAK In Volleyball
Pakistan secures the victory, claiming a convincing win in straight sets with scores of 21-25, 20-25, and 23-25 to clinch the fifth position. India, unfortunately, finishes in sixth place.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Match: IND vs PAK In Tennis
Yuki and Ankita swiftly dispatch the Pakistani duo of Sarah and Aqueel, securing a straight-set victory with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Match: IND vs PAK In Volleyball
In a hard-fought battle, Pakistan narrowly secures the first set, edging ahead of India.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Match: Judo Update
Tulika Maan from India faced a tough challenge from Mongolia's Amarsaikhan, who secured victory with an ippon move. In ippon, a contestant executes a forceful throw that compels their opponent to land on their back, resulting in an immediate win for the executing contestant.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Match: Tennis Update
In the second round of the Women's doubles event, the Indian duo comprising Rutuja Bhosale and Karman Thandi faced a tough challenge from Hong Kong, China's Eudice Chong and Hong Wong. Unfortunately, they were defeated in straight sets with a score of 4-6, 1-6.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 3: Third gold medal for India, 1st from Equestrian after 41 years
India have won their third gold medal of the Asian Games 2023 campaign. The Indian mixed team of Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Anush Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela just clinched gold in equestrian dressage after 41 years!
_ GOLD MEDAL FOR INDIA ___
First Ever Gold for India in Equestrian after 41 years.#AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/APg4EHUd0A
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 3: Dipika Pallikal Karthik says colour of 'medal' is important
Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal Karthik opened her campaign in the Asian Games 2023 in the team event with a 3-0 win over Pakistan. "Winning a medal is very important for me and the colour of the medal is also very important", Dipika said after the win over Pakistan.
"Medals matter most," Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik shares her hunger for medals for Hangzhou Asian Games in the interview.#Hangzhou #AsianGames #Squash #TeamIndia #HangzhouAsianGames #AsianGames2023 @WeAreTeamIndia @WorldSquash pic.twitter.com/iFt8XYycqb
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 3: Skeet shooters disappoint on first day
Indian skeet shooter Darshna Rathore is 7th with a score of 69, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (67) is 12th and Ganemat Sekhon (65) is 15th after 75 targets. In team standings, India is fourth with score of 201 in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
LIVE Asian Games Day 3: Eabad Ali brings 2nd medal from sailing on Tuesday
Indian sailor Eabad Ali finishes third in the Asian Games Men’s Windsurfer RS:X event with a net score of 50. Thailand’s Natthaphong Phonopparat wins silver with 24 and Cho Wonwoo of South Korea takes gold with 12. It's medal tally increases to 13.
2nd Medal for India today _
It also comes from Sailing | Eabad Ali wins Bronze medal in Men's Windsurfer RS:X category.
Its 13th Medal for India. #IndiaAtAsianGames #AGwithIAS #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/3EO3SsJFAR
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 3: Boxer Sachin Siwach punches in pre-quarters
Indian boxer Sachin Siwach put up a dominant show in his 57kg category in round of 32 bout against Indonesia’s Asri Udin in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Sachin got four 10s and one 9 while Asri Udin receives four 9s and one 10 from the judges at the end of the first round. Sachin wins bout 5-0 to move into pre-quarters.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 3: India men and women team win in squash event
Indian men’s team like the women’s team against Pakistan, wins their group opener 3-0. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 3-1 (11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7) bt Jerome Clement Jin Ming Aw, Saurav Ghosal 3-0 (11-9, 11-1, 11-4) bt Samuel Shan Mu Kang, Abhay Singh 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-7) bt Jia Hui Marcus Phua. Indian men’s team plays Qatar in its second group match at 4:30PM IST today.
India women's team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-0. Tanvi Khanna wins 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-2) against Noor Ul Ain Ijaz to complete a 3-0 victory for India in its Pool B opener. They next face Nepal on Wednesday.
Asian Games 2023 Day 3 LIVE: Sailor Neha Thakur wins silver
Indian sailor Neha Thakur, just 17 year of age, wins silver in the Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 event with a total of 27 points in 11 races. Thailand’s Noppassorn Khunboonjan won gold with 16 while Singapore’s Keira Marie Carlyle took bronze with 28 points. This is the first medal of the day for India on Day 3 and takes India's tally to 12 medals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
Many congratulations to Neha Thakur on winning the #SilverMedal in the ILCA4 Girls, #Sailing event.
Let's #Cheer4india __ #WeAreTeamIndia | #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/ad9lILyWTc
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 3: Manu Bhaker tops 25m pistol qualifying
Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker is on top of the table with 294 points after the precision stage of the 25m Pistol Women's Qualification event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. India's Esha Singh is third with 292 and Rhytham Sangwan is 11th with 290. The rapid stage will be held on Wednesday and top 8 will qualify for the final.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 3: Judoka Tulika Mann to fight for bronze
Indian judoka Tulika Maan wins her repechage round in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou by Ippon against Chinese Taipei’s Jia Wen Tsai and progresses to the bronze medal bout in the women’s +78kg category later on Tuesday..
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 3: India's 4x100m swimming medley relay team make final
Indian swimming team of Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish Mathew finish fourth in the 4x100m heats with a timing of 3:40.84s to qualify for the final. The final will be held today at 6:31PM IST.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 3: Bhavani Devi loses in quarterfinals
Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi suffers a 7-15 defeat against China’s Shao Yaqi in the quarterfinals of women’s sabre individual event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
Live Updates Asian Games Day 3: India hammer Singapore 16-1
India men's hockey team have completed another comprehensive win, hammering Singapore 16-1 in a Pool A clash in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Singh's side will face Japan in their third match of Pool A on Thursday.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 3: Mandeep Singh completes hat-trick, India lead 14-1
Mandeep Singh completes his hat-trick after his skipper Harmanpreet Singh as India lead by 14-1 over Singapore in their second match in Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday in the fourth and final quarter.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Singh scores 4 goals as India lead 11-0
India men's hockey team are headed for another emphatic win, they lead Singapore 11-0 in their second match at Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh has scored four of those goals, three of them coming after half-time.
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 3: CA Bhavani Devi qualifies for Round of 16
Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi marched into the Round of 16 in Asian Games 2023 in emphatic fashion, winning all five of her group stage clashes in the women’s sabre individual event. In the round of 16, the Indian fencer will face Thailand’s Tonkhaw Phokaew at 8:05AM IST today.
LIVE Asian Games Day 3: India lead 6-0 over Singapore at half-time
India have raced to a 6-0 lead at half-time against Singapore with Mandeep Singh scoring twice and skipper Harmanpreet singh also finding the back of the net in their Asian Games 2023 match in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 3: India storms into 4-0 lead vs Singapore
Indian men's hockey team have raced to a 4-0 lead over Singapore. Mandeep Singh opened the scoring with Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and VS Prasad adding the other three goals in their Asian Games 2023 match on Tuesday.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 4: Mandeep Singh scores 1st goal for India
India's Mandeep Singh has put his side 1-0 up against Singapore in their second match in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday. It was a lovely combination between Gurjant and Mandeep to break the deadlock for India towards the end of the first quarter.
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 4: Fencer Bhavani Devi posts a win
Indian fencer Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi or CA Bhavani Devi, who became first Indian fence to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, beats Juliet Jie Min Heng of Singapore 5-2 in her first group stage bout in women’s sabre individual event in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: First quarter begins in India vs Singapore hockey match
The first quarter has got underway in the India vs Singapre hockey match in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Here's India's Starting 11...
Starting XI _#TeamIndia __ led by Harmanpreet Singh are looking sharp as they take on Singapore in today's encounter of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.
_ 26th Sept 6:30 AM IST.
_Hangzhou, China.
_ Streaming on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network.#HockeyIndia_ pic.twitter.com/U3VZkX4JPj
India vs Singapore, Asian Games 2023 hockey match: India enter full of confidence
The Indian men's hockey team began their campaign in the Asian Games 2023 with a resounding 16-0 win over Uzbekistan. They will take on Singapore next, who were hammered by Pakistan 0-11 in their opening game on Sunday.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 India Vs Singapore Hockey Match: Harmanpreet Singh, Indian Men’s Hockey Team
"We started the tournament on a high note, but we know that each match presents a unique challenge. We are here to compete, give our best, and make our nation proud."
LIVE Asian Games 2023 India Vs Singapore Hockey Match: India Look To Continue Dominance
The Indian Men's Hockey Team is poised for their second match at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, where they will compete against Singapore on Tuesday. The team enters this game with a high level of confidence, following their impressive 16-0 win against Uzbekistan in their tournament opener on Sunday.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 India Vs Singapore Hockey Match
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Asian Games 2023 India Vs Singapore Hockey Match.