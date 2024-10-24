LIVE | Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: BEN Takes On UP
Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: The match between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.
Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: UP Yoddhas have been playing brilliantly in the ongoing eleventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). They are holding the second spot in the points table with two wins in a row. Yoddhas will now be facing the Bengal Warriors in the next PKL appearance. The match will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 24. The Uttar Pradesh-based team started their campaign with a win over Dabang Delhi KC and they will look to continue their winning run against Bengal Warriors also.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2024 match between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.
