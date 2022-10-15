NewsOther Sports
BENGAL WARRIORS VS PATNA PIRATES 2022

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Bengal trounce Patna 54-26

BEN vs PAT, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Bengal vs Patna

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Bengal trounce Patna 54-26
LIVE Blog

After a loss in their season opener, Bengal Warriors secured back-to-back wins to get their campaign up and running. A well balanced team with plenty of players contributing, the Season 7 champions look poised to have another strong campaign. Their captain Maninder Singh has led by example having scored 29 raid points this season. He’s received good support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda whenever he’s been off the mat. The aforementioned trio, in fact, have combined for 37 raid points this season. On the defensive side of things, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their main man with a total of 14 tackle points in just three matches. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have been their next best defenders with six and five tackle points respectively.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are yet to win a match this season and will be keen to register their first win of the campaign on Saturday. For that to happen, the three-time champions will need Sachin and all-rounder Rohit Gulia to be more clinical in attack. The duo have notched up 22 raid points each this season but haven’t had backup with their next best contributor being Vishwas S with seven raid points. Like their attack, the Pirates’ defence can also do much better as well. Sunil’s nine tackle points make him Patna Pirates’ best performing defender so far and needless to say, they will be expecting a whole lot more from players like Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj on that front.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Patna Pirates are the more dominant team in the head-to-head with Bengal Warriors. The three-time champions have won 12 of the 19 clashes between these teams. Bengal Warriors have won only four times, while there have also been three ties.

15 October 2022
23:01 PM

22:36 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Patna

Bengal beat Patna 54-26 as the PP are still in search of their first win in the season.

Bengal 54-26 Patna

 

22:35 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Patna

Back-to-back Super Raids by Bengal as they increase their lead to 20 points. Patna need a raider to support Sachin.

Bengal 39-19 Patna

22:05 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Patna

Maninder inching towards super 10 while Shrikant Jadhav has 6 points to his name. Patna's captain Neeraj Kumar is yet to open his account in the game.

Bengal 26-11 Patna

21:51 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Patna

Bengal enforce all-out in the 14th minute of the game. Maninder has scored 6 points while Sachin from Patna has 5 points to his name.

Bengal 17-8 Patna

21:43 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Patna

Bengal's captain Maninder has kickstarted this game on a high. Patna on the other hand is yet to claim a win.

Bengal 3-1 Patna

19:18 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal vs Patna

 

19:16 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates of the game.

