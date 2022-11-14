Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Pune thrash Bengal 43-27
BEN vs PUN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Maninder Singh vs Aslam Inamdar
Bengal Warriors will be high on confidence as they head into this game after a big win in their previous match. The Maninder Singh-led side have six wins, four losses and two ties. Maninder Singh has been the star on the raiding front for the Warriors with 133 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have also been solid performers in offence with 59 and 40 raid points respectively. As far as defence goes, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their top defender with 36 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have also played their part with 24 and 23 tackle points respectively.
Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will look to give their fans something to cheer about with a win in their last game of the Pune leg. They have seven wins, four losses and two ties so far. The young duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been doing well in Season 9 and have scored 95 and 90 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also looked good for his 61 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has led his troops brilliantly with 35 tackle points. He has been complemented by Sombir and Sanket Sawant who have made their presence felt with 23 and 16 tackle points respectively.
Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head
Bengal Warriors have met Puneri Paltan 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have registered eight wins each. One game ended in a tie.
This is it from this live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match Bengal vs Pune. For more sports-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Riding on Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat's excellent performance. Pune thrashed Bengal 43-27.
Bengal Warriors 27-43 Puneri Paltan
Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat help Pune take a big lead in the first half. Bengal look to bounce back with Maninder Singh finding his way back in the game.
Bengal Warriors 13-26 Puneri Paltan
Nothing is working for Bengal as they trail by 9 points after the first 10 minutes of the game. Maninder Singh has scored just 1 point so far.
Bengal Warriors 5-14 Puneri Paltan
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates of the game.
