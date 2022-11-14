topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
BENGAL WARRIORS VS PUNERI PALTAN 2022

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Pune thrash Bengal 43-27

BEN vs PUN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Maninder Singh vs Aslam Inamdar 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:35 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Pune thrash Bengal 43-27
LIVE Blog

Bengal Warriors will be high on confidence as they head into this game after a big win in their previous match. The Maninder Singh-led side have six wins, four losses and two ties. Maninder Singh has been the star on the raiding front for the Warriors with 133 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have also been solid performers in offence with 59 and 40 raid points respectively. As far as defence goes, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their top defender with 36 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have also played their part with 24 and 23 tackle points respectively.

Also Read: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BEN vs PUN online and on TV channel?

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will look to give their fans something to cheer about with a win in their last game of the Pune leg. They have seven wins, four losses and two ties so far. The young duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been doing well in Season 9 and have scored 95 and 90 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also looked good for his 61 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has led his troops brilliantly with 35 tackle points. He has been complemented by Sombir and Sanket Sawant who have made their presence felt with 23 and 16 tackle points respectively. 

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

Bengal Warriors have met Puneri Paltan 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have registered eight wins each. One game ended in a tie.

14 November 2022
20:32 PM
20:31 PM

This is it from this live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match Bengal vs Pune. For more sports-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.

20:30 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live

Riding on Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat's excellent performance. Pune thrashed Bengal 43-27.

Bengal Warriors 27-43 Puneri Paltan

 

 

 

 

20:00 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat help Pune take a big lead in the first half. Bengal look to bounce back with Maninder Singh finding his way back in the game.

Bengal Warriors 13-26 Puneri Paltan

19:42 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live

Nothing is working for Bengal as they trail by 9 points after the first 10 minutes of the game. Maninder Singh has scored just 1 point so far.

Bengal Warriors 5-14 Puneri Paltan

19:21 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live

18:57 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live

18:57 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Bengal vs Pune

18:53 PM

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Bengal vs Pune

18:52 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates of the game.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan 2022Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022Bengal Warriors team 2022Puneri Paltan team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live ScoreBengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan live scoreBengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan dream 11 predictionBEN vs PUN liveBEN vs PUN match pklBEN vs PUN live streamingBEN vs PUN match tv channelBEN vs PUN match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchespro kabaddi live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss