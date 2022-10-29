topStories
Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: U Mumba eye victory over Warriors

Bengal Warriors will pumped up in tonight's match vs U Mumba in what will be the third match on Saturday (October 30). Warriors came back strongly in the last match to end their two-match losing streak. They beat Dabang Delhi KC in their last match to cause a big upset. They won the match 35-30 to outclass the defending champions of PKL. Warriors will be looking to carry the momentum in the next match vs U Mumba. The match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. Bengal Warriors have 21 points from seven matches they have played so far. They are on the fifth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League points table. 

Coming to U Mumba, they are coming into the contest with 37-29 win over Gujarat Giants. Mumbai have blown hot and cold in the League so far with 4 wins from 7 matches so far. They will have a tough battle vs Bengal Warriors which means it will be an exciting match for the fans.

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba score: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9. Stay Tuned! Action will begin shortly!

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba score: LIVESTREAM and Dream11!

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

