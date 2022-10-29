Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengal Warriors will pumped up in tonight's match vs U Mumba in what will be the third match on Saturday (October 30). Warriors came back strongly in the last match to end their two-match losing streak. They beat Dabang Delhi KC in their last match to cause a big upset. They won the match 35-30 to outclass the defending champions of PKL. Warriors will be looking to carry the momentum in the next match vs U Mumba. The match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. Bengal Warriors have 21 points from seven matches they have played so far. They are on the fifth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Coming to U Mumba, they are coming into the contest with 37-29 win over Gujarat Giants. Mumbai have blown hot and cold in the League so far with 4 wins from 7 matches so far. They will have a tough battle vs Bengal Warriors which means it will be an exciting match for the fans.

AHEAD OF THE PRO KABBADI LEAGUE MATCH BETWEEN BENGAL WARRIORS AND U MUMBA HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Surinder Singh

Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda

Suggested Playing XI for BEN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Kiran Magar

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Balaji D

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav