topStories
NewsOther Sports
BENGAL WARRIORS VS U MUMBA

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Know when, where, and how to watch the live streaming and Dream 11 prediction of the Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 match between Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengal Warriors will pumped up in tonight's match vs U Mumba in what will be the third match on Saturday (October 30). Warriors came back strongly in the last match to end their two-match losing streak. They beat Dabang Delhi KC in their last match to cause a big upset. They won the match 35-30 to outclass the defending champions of PKL. Warriors will be looking to carry the momentum in the next match vs U Mumba. The match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. Bengal Warriors have 21 points from seven matches they have played so far. They are on the fifth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League points table. 

Also Read: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction

Coming to U Mumba, they are coming into the contest with 37-29 win over Gujarat Giants. Mumbai have blown hot and cold in the League so far with 4 wins from 7 matches so far. They will have a tough battle vs Bengal Warriors which means it will be an exciting match for the fans.

AHEAD OF THE PRO KABBADI LEAGUE MATCH BETWEEN BENGAL WARRIORS AND U MUMBA HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Also Read: Follow LIVE Updates from Pro Kabbadi League matches today here

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played will be played on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Surinder Singh

Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda

Suggested Playing XI for BEN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Kiran Magar

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Balaji D

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

Live Tv

Bengal Warriors vs U MumbaBengal Warriors vs U Mumba news updateBengal Warriors vs U Mumba Delhi Dream11Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba LIVE updateBengal Warriors vs U Mumba live streamingBengal Warriors vs U Mumba live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series