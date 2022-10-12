Bengaluru Bulls Vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Bengal beat Bengaluru 42-33
BLR Vs BEN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Check our live updates from Bengaluru Bulls Vs Bengal Warriors match here
In another big clash in the Pro Kabbadi League Seaspn 9 today, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Bengal Warriors in the first match that starts at 7.30 pm IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will broadcast live on Hotstar and on TV, fans can watch it on Star Sports Network. The Bengaluru Bulls are on a high after clinching a thrilling 41-39 victory against Puneri Paltan, but they will face a very tough challenge from Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh and Deepak Hooda in their next match.
_______ Kanteerava __#BengaluruBulls #FullChargeMaadi #vivoProKabaddi #PUNvBLR pic.twitter.com/MgdcwH3Gsr — Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) October 10, 2022
Maninder and Deepak racked up 22 points to help their team defeat Telugu Titans in their last match. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas' Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill will be hoping to bounce back after a tough 23-30 loss against U Mumba in their last match. However, they will face a raging Dabang Delhi KC team, who are looking strong in all departments. Bengal Warriors will be a tough opponent as they possess talents like Maninder Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda etc.
That's it from this match. Bengal Warriors emerge victorious with a super show.
Bengal Warriors win after dominating it for the most of the match. Vikash makes a successful raid but it won't be enough. Bull lose 33 -42 to Warriors and that is some show from the Men in Blue tonight.
Bengaluru 33-42 Bengal
Fuve minutes to go and Warriors are still in lead. The lead is in double digits. Bengaluru take a time out and the coach is having a word. Anything is possible still. Watch out for last score in next update.
Bengaluru 26-38 Bengal
Shrikant Jadhav with a successful raid as Bengal Warriors continue to dominate. They have furthered their lead by more than 10 points now and Bulls seem to be running out of gas now. Just 10 minutes left in the game.
Bengaluru 34-22 Bengal
Bengaluru Bulls make a comeback now with 2 points but Benhal collect four points thanks to Maninder and Bharat is out. Bulls took a review but unsuccessful. Warriors now take four point lead.
Bengaluru 17-21 Bengal
Successful raid by Maninder ad Bengal Warriors edge ahead, every so slightly. This is a good comeback from Warriors who were trailing by 4 points not so long back. Bull's domination has ended and they are under pressure now.
Bengaluru 14-15 Bengal
Manoj Gowda pulls off a Super Raid! Bengl Warriors back in it. But Bull still continue to dominate. This contest is going neck and neck at the moment.
Bengaluru 10-8 Bengal
Bharat Hooda pulls off a successful raid as Bull makes a stunning comeback. Terrific tackle by Aman as he continues his brilliance with the defence. 4 out of 4 successful tackles.
Bengaluru 6-4 Bengal
We are done with national anthem. And the match begins. This is going to be some match so Bengal and Bengaluru fans, fasted your seat belts. We will be providing updates every 5 to 10 minutes with scoreline.
Bengaluru 1-0 Bengal
Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu, Mahender Singh (c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik
Bengal Warriors Squad: Shrikant Jadhav, Aslam Saja, Mohamed Thambi, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akash Pikalmunde, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rohit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 contest between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors on our live blog here.
The match will start at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned here for all latest updates.
