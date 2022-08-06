Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Team India will resume their campaing at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham with plenty of medals to offer on Day 9 of the showpiece event. PV Sindhu will be in action in her women's singles quarter-final match vs Jin Wei Goh of Malaysia whereas star wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be looking to win a medal in Women’s Freestyle 53 KG vs Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye of Nigeria. She will be under extreme pressure to deliver the goods at a big world stage like CWG after failure in Tokyo Olympics last year. On top of that, India' wrestling performance has been top notch so far with Tokyo Olympics 20202 bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik winning the gold medals in their respective class.

India won a total of 6 medals in wrestling alone on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games, that included 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

The Indian women's cricket team will also be in action today as they aim to make it their maiden final in women's cricket's debut at the CWG. They take on England in the first semi-final today, which starts at 3.30 pm IST. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be pumped to win a gold medal for India but even they lose today, they will have a chance to go for the bronze tomorrow.

Not to forget, one more medal can be assured today by men's hockey team. The women's hockey team could not delivered the goods in the controversial semifinal on Day 8. But on Saturday, men's team will have a great opporunity to make it to the final when they take on South Africa in the semi-final clash. If they win, they will assure a silver, and will stay in contention for the first-ever gold medal.