Medals poured in for India in numbers on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 with the wrestlers bagging 6 medals, that included 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze. Sakshi Malik, the 2016 bronze medallis, returned to form at CWG 2022 with a gold medal while India's star wrestler and bronze winner from Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bajrang Punia clinched a gold as well. This is the second successive gold for him. Not to forget, Deepak Punia who bagged his first-ever medal at CWG. Anshu Malik won the silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories.

Day 9 schedule of Indian athletes at Commonwealth Games 2022

So far, Indian athletes have won 26 medals-- nine golds, eight silvers and nine bronze-- at the Commonwealth Games 2022. One of the biggest highlights from Day 8 was Men`s Lawn Bowls Fours team assuring a medal for India as they beat England to reach the final. While India women`s hockey team had to face a defeat in the semi-finals against Australia after a controversial decision from the referee followed by a below-par display by attackers in the penalty shootout. Disppointments in CWG 2022 continued for star Indian paddler Manika Batra as she crashed out after loss in the quarterfinals event.

India will aim for more medals on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games with Indian women's cricket team aiming to reaching the final and assuring a silver, and that too a historic one. They play the hosts England in the semi-final today from 3.30 pm IST. Indian men's hockey team also have a chance to move to the semis and guarantee a medal for India as they take on South Africa in the semi-final today.

India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu too will be in action today in her quarter-final clash and would be hoping to take one more step towards an expected gold medal from her.

Check out India's Medal Tally after Day 8.