India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya is set to take Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the 57 kg Wrestling final for the gold medal at CWG 2022 on Saturday (August 6). The final showdown in the 57 kg category can be expected full of intensity and twist as Dahiya is in red-hot form in hunger for the gold and so is Nigeria's Welson. (CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia bags India's first gold medal in Wrestling, beats Canada's Lachlan McNeil)

Dahiya thrashed Pakistan's Asad Ali 12-4 in the semifinal of the men's freestyle 57kg to enter the final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. With this India secured one more medal in wrestling. Earlier on Friday, World Junior champion and World Championship silver medallist Deepak Punia bagged India's third gold in wrestling, outwitting Pakistan's Inam Malik in the final of the men's freestyle 86kg. (Follow LIVE action from CWG 2022 Birmingham HERE)

Bajrang Punia was asked about his fellow countrymen by a zee media journalist whether Ravi will win the gold for India or not. In reply, Punia said," Of course, I think Ravi will gold as we all have prepared very well and he is going into the final in good form, our (wrestling team) focus was to win as many gold medals from the sport as possible and I think Ravi can do it too." (CWG 2022: India's men's Table Tennis team beat Singapore to win the country's 5th gold)

Checkout the live streaming details of Ravi Kumar DahIya's gold medal match below:

When is the 57 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Ebikewenimo Welson going to take place?

The 57 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Ebikewenimo Welson will take place on Saturday (August 6).

Where Can I watch the 57 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Ebikewenimo Welson?

The 57 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Ebikewenimo Welson can be seen on Sony network TV channels.

How to Livestream the 57 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Ebikewenimo Welson?

The 57 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Ebikewenimo Welson can be live-streamed on the Sonyliv app and website.

What time will the Men's 57 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Ebikewenimo Welson take place?

The Men's 57 kg Wrestling final at CWG 2022 between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Ebikewenimo Welson will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).