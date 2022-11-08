topStoriesenglish
DABANG DELHI VS TELUGU TITANS 2022

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Delhi beat Hyderabad 40-33

DEL vs TEL, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Naveen Kumar vs Siddharth Desai

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 09:52 PM IST|Source:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Delhi beat Hyderabad 40-33
08 November 2022
21:50 PM

This is it from Delhi vs Hyderabad game in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. For more sports update stay tuned with Zee News.

21:13 PM

Live Pro Kabaddi Delhi vs Hyderabad

Dabang Delhi continue its dominance in the league with yet another win over Telugu Titans. This time the star of the day for Delhi was Ashu Malik who scored 12 points.

Delhi 40-33 Hyderabad

20:37 PM

Live Pro Kabaddi Delhi vs Hyderabad

Siddharth Desai has finally arrived as he scores five points in the first half to hand his side 5 points lead in the first half.

Delhi 12-17 Hyderabad

18:45 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Delhi vs Hyderabad

18:37 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Delhi vs Hyderabad

18:31 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Today's game is between Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titan and we will be taking you through all the key updates from the game. Stay tuned!

