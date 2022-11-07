Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Patna thrash Haryana 41-32

Patna Pirates will head into this encounter after a hard-fought win against U Mumba. The Pirates have four wins, four losses and two ties so far. Sachin has been the shining star in offence for the Pirates with 91 raid points and he has had support from all-rounder Rohit Gulia, who has scored 69 raid points. That said, they will hope for more help in attack from the likes of Abdul Insamam and Vishwas S who have failed to have an impact so far. As far as their defence goes, Sunil has been a reliable player for the Pirates with 28 tackle points and he has been aided by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh who has 20 tackle points. Captain Neeraj Kumar has been their third best defender this season with 14 tackle points.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have had a similar season when compared to Patna Pirates. Meetu Sharma has been sensational for the Steelers with 87 raid points and he has been helped in attack by Manjeet who has scored 69 raid points. Experienced campaigners like K. Prapanjan and Rakesh Narwal have scored 10 and nine raid points respectively, which is something they will be keen to improve on. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top tackler with 29 tackle points and Mohit Nandal has supported him with 23 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have scored 15 tackle points each and they will look to contribute more in defence.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers have faced each other in seven matches. Both teams have won three matches each while one game ended in a tie.