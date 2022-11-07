Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Patna thrash Haryana 41-32
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
Trending Photos
Patna Pirates will head into this encounter after a hard-fought win against U Mumba. The Pirates have four wins, four losses and two ties so far. Sachin has been the shining star in offence for the Pirates with 91 raid points and he has had support from all-rounder Rohit Gulia, who has scored 69 raid points. That said, they will hope for more help in attack from the likes of Abdul Insamam and Vishwas S who have failed to have an impact so far. As far as their defence goes, Sunil has been a reliable player for the Pirates with 28 tackle points and he has been aided by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh who has 20 tackle points. Captain Neeraj Kumar has been their third best defender this season with 14 tackle points.
These two promising players keep defenders on their toes with their desire for raid points _
Who are you rooting for - #PiratePanti or #DhaakadBoys __#FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi #PATvHS pic.twitter.com/uhqoLFdWu5 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 7, 2022
Also Read: LIVE U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Score and Updates: Guman Singh vs Rahul Chaudhari
Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have had a similar season when compared to Patna Pirates. Meetu Sharma has been sensational for the Steelers with 87 raid points and he has been helped in attack by Manjeet who has scored 69 raid points. Experienced campaigners like K. Prapanjan and Rakesh Narwal have scored 10 and nine raid points respectively, which is something they will be keen to improve on. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers’ top tackler with 29 tackle points and Mohit Nandal has supported him with 23 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have scored 15 tackle points each and they will look to contribute more in defence.
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head
Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers have faced each other in seven matches. Both teams have won three matches each while one game ended in a tie.
This is it from Patna vs Haryana game in Pro Kabaddi League season 9. For more sports-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
LIVE Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steeler
It was raining raid points in Pune today as Patna's Sachin and Haryana's Manjeet scored Super 10s. In the end Patna win the game 41-32.
Patna 41-32 Haryana
LIVE Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steeler
Caught in act:
_ ______ __ _ _____ ____ _#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #PATvHS pic.twitter.com/OB5uuiffH2
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 7, 2022
Patna 28-24 Haryana
LIVE Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steeler
We've all grown up chanting the same name and this Sachin on the mat deserves all the fame __
The Pirate completes 7__0__0__ raid points in #vivoProKabaddi _#FantasticPanga #PATvHS pic.twitter.com/FRvujb2mTl
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 7, 2022
Patna 25-12 Haryana
LIVE Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steeler
Patna continue their dominance in the first half of the match with five points lead. Sachin is the star performer for Patna.
Patna 15-10 Haryana
LIVE Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steeler
Both the teams are playing on their defence in the first half. Patna took 2 point lead in the first 10 minutes.
Patna 7-5 Haryana
LIVE Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steeler
Match 6__5__ of #vivoProKabaddi is all set to be _
Which side are you rooting for?#FantasticPanga #PATvHS
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 7, 2022
LIVE U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
_ THE PANTHER TIMES _
_____ _______ ______ _______ _____ __#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #MUMvJPP pic.twitter.com/SvDa2PydQU
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 7, 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
More Stories