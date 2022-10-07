Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Naveen Kumar vs Guman Singh
DEL vs MUM, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow match updates and live score of Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba
After a highly-anticipated wait, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 is ready to begin at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 7th from 7:30 PM IST. Fans will finally make their return to the stadiums for the new campaign after a long wait due to the pandemic. The opening day of the new season offers fans a triple panga with Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba competing in the first match, while Bengaluru Bulls face Telugu Titans in the second. The last game from the opening day features Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas.
When and where to watch PKL 2022?
Here’s our preview for the opening-day matches: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba
Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. begin their vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 with a clash against Season 2 champions U Mumba. Naveen Kumar will once again be Dabang Delhi K.C.’s main raider in the upcoming campaign, while all-rounder Vijay is also expected to support him in attack. Ashu Malik is another player who will be hoping to contribute in attack, whereas the likes of Suraj Panwar, Manjeet and Ashish Narwal will also boost their raiding department. In defence, Dabang Delhi K.C. have plenty of good options like Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda and Ravi Kumar combining to provide the team defensive solidity.
Meanwhile, U Mumba will be hoping to make a positive start to the season themselves and will be confident about doing so with their youthful squad. Guman Singh, who became U Mumba’s most expensive buy in vivo Pro Kabaddi history at ₹1.215 crores, will be his team’s main raider this season and a lot is expected from him after he scored 95 raid points in 19 matches in Season 8. He will be aided by Ashish and Shivam and will need his supporting cast in attack to contribute to ease the pressure from his shoulders. On the defensive front, captain Surinder Singh and Rinku will have to shoulder most of the responsibility for U Mumba. The aforementioned duo along with Prince, Rahul, Shivansh Thakur and Harendra Kumar are expected to be the team’s defensive mainstays.
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba head-to-head
Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba have faced each other 18 times. Dabang Delhi K.C. have won five matches while U Mumba have triumphed 12 times. Only one of the 18 matches between the teams ended in a tie.
10 Kabaddi, 9 Kabaddi, 8 Kabaddi......... _ _______ _
Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming Day 1: When and where to watch in PKL 2022 opener?
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Day 1. Dabang Delhi KC will cross swords with U Mumba in the opening encounter. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates.
