Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Giants 34-28
After winning the last game, Gujarat Giants will be keen to build on their winning momentum. The Giants have won four, lost three and tied one of their games so far and they will be keen to put together a string of victories as they look to occupy the top half of the standings. A lot will depend on Rakesh - their main man in attack - in the upcoming clash as he looks to add to his 96 raid points this season. The likes of Chandran Ranjit (35 raid points) and Parteek Dhaiya (26 raid points) are expected to support Rakesh in attack. Defensively, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh have been their best tacklers with 24 and 14 tackle points respectively.
Like Gujarat Giants, Patna Pirates will enter this contest on the back of a win. The three-time champions haven’t had the best of seasons yet with two wins, four losses and two ties so far. They need to start winning more consistently if they want to go beyond the league phase and will hope that both their defence and offence starts working in unison soon. Sachin (66 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (62 raid points) have been their biggest attacking threats but they need more support from the rest of their teammates. On the defensive side of things, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have all made their presence felt with 20, 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates have faced each other on nine occasions. Out of which, Gujarat Giants have won five matches while Patna Pirates have won four games.
This is it from Gujarat vs Patna game in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. For more sports-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Gujarat vs Patna
Riding on superb raiding performance by Sachin and Rohit Gulia. Patna thrashed Gujarat 34-28.
Gujarat 28-34 Patna
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Gujarat vs Patna
Patna take early lead as raider Sachin is on a roll. Gujarat counting on Mahendra Rajput.
Gujarat 3-5 Patna
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Gujarat vs Patna
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Gujarat vs Patna
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Gujarat vs Patna in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. This is your host Akash and I will take you through all the key updates from the game.
