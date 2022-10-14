Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar shine as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers
HAR vs JAI, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Haryana vs Jaipur
One of just two remaining unbeaten teams in Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Haryana Steelers have emerged victorious in both their games so far. The Steelers have won both their matches in the ongoing campaign and will back themselves to get the better of the Panthers on Friday. Their lead raider Manjeet, who has already accumulated 24 raid points in two games, has been in exquisite form. However, he will be hoping for more help in attack from the likes of raider Meetu and all-rounder Nitin Rawal, both of whom have five raid points each so far. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya has been their best defender with seven tackle points, which includes a High 5. He has been well supported by the likes of Mohit and Nitin Rawal with both of them accounting for five tackle points each.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season in their last game against Patna Pirates and will be keen to continue with the winning momentum. Arjun Deshwal has started this season in a rich vein of form and has looked threatening whenever raiding for the Season 1 champions. Second on the list for most raid points (267) last season, Deshwal has begun the ongoing campaign with 25 raid points in two games. While there’s no doubt that he’s capable of single handedly taking a game away from the opposition, Deshwal could do with more support in attack with V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput accounting for just nine and five raid points respectively. Their defence can also raise their game in the next few games. Ankush is their best defender at the moment with seven tackle points, while Sunil Kumar and Abhishek KS have notched up five and four tackle points respectively.
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head
Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played each other in 10 matches. Haryana Steelers have won three times and Jaipur Pink Panthers have won five matches, while two games ended in ties.
This is it from Pro Kabaddi Live coverage of this game. For more sports-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Riding on superb performance by Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana 44-31. For Haryana Meetu scored 16 raid points and was the lone worrier.
Haryana 31-44 Jaipur
Arjun Deshwal has scored 10 points in raiding while captain Sunil Kumar has 6 points to his name in defence. Second raider Rahul Chaudhari has also joined the party with 6 points. Jaipur led by 10 points.
Haryana 20-30 Jaipur
After a dominating start by Jaipur, Haryana bounced back with their raiders and defence performing but Jaipur finally inflicted an all-out with 4 minutes left in the first half. Panthers have 8 points lead
Haryana 12-20 Jaipur
Superb comeback from Haryana as they were reduced to one man but now they have levelled the score and Jaipur is under pressure.
Haryana 9-9 Jaipur
Rahul Chaudhari kickstarts the match with a two points raid. This is great news for Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Haryana 1-3 Jaipur
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.
