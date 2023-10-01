Highlights | Asian Games 2023 Day 8: Tajinderpal, Avinash Sable & Indian Men's Shooting Team Win Gold; India 4th with 13 gold
Asian Games 2023 Day 8: On Day 6 of Asian Games 2023, India won silver in badminton and gold in athletics, boxing, while adding to medals.
On Day 6 of the Asian Games 2023, India had a mixed bag of performances across various sports. Notably, India secured a silver in the men's team badminton event, although they fell short of gold against defending champions China. In athletics, there were commendable achievements, with Avinash Sable winning gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase and Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinching gold in men's shot put. India also saw success in boxing, as Nikhat Zareen won a bronze medal in the women's 50kg category. In track and field, Jyothi Yarraji had an eventful run in the women's 100m hurdles, finishing third pending review due to a false start. The day also witnessed Seema Punia and Nandini Agasara winning bronze medals in discus throw and heptathlon, respectively. Aditi Ashok secured a silver medal in golf, and the Indian archers put up a competitive performance. India's overall medal tally reached 53, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 19 bronze medals.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Medal Tally
India has secured a total of 53 medals at the Asian Games 2023. This impressive haul includes 13 gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 19 bronze medals.
LIVE Asian Games: Chinese player accusing Jyoti
Watch the video of Chinese athlete accusing Jyoti for a false start in their race.
Crazy scenes
Chinese player accusing Jyothi Yarraji after being accused of a False Start!#IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianCup2023 #19thAsianGames #Athletics pic.twitter.com/jSt9gdUyfa
LIVE Asian Games 2023: A good day for India
India won a lot of medals today, some of them could have been gold but every athlete gave their best to get the best possible outcome. Jyothi Yarraji's bronze medal has been upgraded to silver.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: India win silver
India's badminton team have lost the final against China. It was a best of five affair and India could only win two out of them. Mithun Manjunath lost to Weng Hongyand 0-2 in the end.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Jyothi Yarraji's Bronze upgraded to Silver
After a thorough review of the false start, Jyothi Yarraji from India has been awarded the silver medal by the jury in the women's 100m hurdles event at the Asian Games 2023. The official declaration of the podium finishers was delayed due to this review.
Asian Games 2023 Live: 13th Gold For India
13th Gold Medal for India __ in Asian Games.
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor is a hero.pic.twitter.com/dIfl9NN0DB
Asian Games 2023 Live: Women's 100m hurdles event result
Jyothi Yarraji from India secured the third position in the women's 100m hurdles event, but a false start review caused a delay in officially announcing the podium finishers at the Asian Games on Sunday.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Bronze Medal For Seema Punia
Seema Punia secured the bronze medal in the women's discus throw event with her best throw of 58.62 meters, which came in her fourth attempt.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Medal Alerts
M Sreeshankar soared to a silver medal with a final jump of 8.00 meters in the Men's Long Jump Final. In the women's heptathlon event, Nandini Agasara has earned a bronze medal.
Asian Games 2023 Live: 1500m Men's Final Results
In the Men's 1500m final, Ajay Kumar clinched the silver medal, while Jinson Johnson, the 2018 gold medalist, secured the bronze. Their respective timings were 3:38.94 and 3:39.74.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Silver in 1500m
Harmilan Bains wins silver for India in women's 1500m race. Seema Punia is in action in the Women's Shotput Final.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Medal Update: One More Gold
India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins gold for India in men’s shot put at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday. It is the second gold for India.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Medal Update: Battle for gold in on
India's badminton team is in the final against China fighting for the gold medal. Kidambi Srikanth is taking on Li Shifend in the third game of the men's team gold medal event.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Historic Gold For India
Avinash Sable emerged victorious in the Athletics - Men's Steeplechase 3000m event, showcasing a dominant performance that left no room for competition.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Boxing Update
Nikhat Zareen experiences an unexpected upset, suffering a 2-3 defeat against her Thai opponent.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Boxing Update
- First Round: Nikhat Zareen claims victory in the opening round, albeit with a narrow split decision of 3:2.
- Second Round: Despite her relentless efforts, Nikhat struggles to sway the judges, resulting in her losing this round with a score of 2:3.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Badminton Update
In a remarkable turnaround, Lakshya Sen secured victory over China's Yuqi Shi with a final score of 2-1, bouncing back from a 5-10 deficit to win the third game 21-18.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Badminton Update
In Game 2 of the badminton match, Lakshya Sen succumbs to a 14-21 defeat against China's Yuqi Shi. Yuqi Shi demonstrates dominance in the second game, bouncing back after his earlier loss to Lakshya Sen in the first game.
Asian Games 2023 Live: Badminton Update
In the second game of the badminton match, Lakshya Sen finds himself trailing 8-12 as China's Yuqi Shi mounts a strong comeback. Yuqi Shi has adopted a more aggressive approach, putting pressure on Lakshya and forcing him into rushed shots.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Draw in women's hockey
India share a point with Korea as match finishes as a 1-1 draw of the Pool A fixture. They will face Hong Kong in final round.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: India fight back
Indian women's hockey have levelled the score 1-1 against Korea. Navneet Kaur scores for her country and Korea lose their lead now.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Fight for gold
India's badminton team are set to lock horns with China in the finals of Badminton for a historic Gold medal. Hosts China will give their best to win this one.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Bronze for India
India's Kynan Darius Chenai wins Bronze securing third place in the men's trap individual final. Zoravar Singh finished at fifth place without a medal.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Prannoy not available
HS Prannoy will not participate in the gold medal match against China. The reason for Prannoy's unavailability is a back injury. The men's team will play the final against China today.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: India vs Korea Hockey Match
Korea have taken the lead early as Cho Hyejin has converted a penalty corner into goal to hand her team the advantage.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Women's Hockey
India's women hockey team take on South Korea in China. Checkout their lineup below. The match can be livestreamed on Sonyliv.
#TeamIndia gears up to face Korea in the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Can you predict the final score?
1 Oct 1:30 PM IST
Hangzhou, China.
Streaming on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsianGames #TeamIndia #HangzhouAsianGames #EnRouteToParis… pic.twitter.com/FFYYmPkpvm
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Zareen in action soon
Nikhat Zareen will be in action very soon today as she eyes a gold medal at the Asian Games in China. Jaismine and Manisha have lost their fights today.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Update: Boxing news
Jaismine loses to Won U of North Korea in the 60 kg category in of the Women's division.
India cricket team have reached China and they will be in action on October 3 playing the quarter finals.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Update: Parveen Hooda confirms medal
Boxer Parveen Hooda has confirmed a medal for India. She has beaten Uzbek Sitora Turdibekova in the 57 kg Women's category. Hooda will now fight in the semifinal.
Asian Games 2023: When is Indian men's cricket team playing?
The Indian men's cricket team will start playing directly in the quarter-finals of Asian Games 2023 from quarter-finals stage.
Our Men's Cricket Team has arrived at the Athlete's Village! _
They will be in action starting 3rd October in the Quarter Finals.
Let's #Cheer4india __ #WeAreTeamIndia | #IndiaAtAG22 | @BCCI | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/loaiX4gJSp
Asian Games 2023: Squash
India men's and women's team win Pool matches. Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh clinch a 2-0 win over against South Korea’s Hwayeong Eum and Jaejin Yoo. And then Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh win in straight games win vs Philippines pair.
Asian Games LIVE: GOLD for India
After the women's trap shooting team won the silver, the men's team has clinched a gold, The men’s team of Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman win the gold medal with an Asian Games record of 361.
Asian Game 2023 LIVE Updates: Medla Alert
Women's Trap Shooting Team - Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Preeti Rajak bag silver for India.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Aditi Ashok wins silver
MEDAL ALERT!
The Indian golfer wins silver medal. Aditi finishes the competition with a par on the final hole to reach a score of 17 under.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Archery - Performance of Indian in Men’s Recurrve Qualification Round
4. Atanu Das - 678
7. Dhiraj Bommadevara - 675
15. Tushar Prabhakar Shelke - 669
17. Mrinal Chauhan - 667
India Asian Games 23 LIVE: Ashok struggles
Aditi Ashok slips from the gold medal sport as she plays another poor round, gets a double bogey on the 16th hole.
Archery - Women’s Recurve Qualification Round
Final positions of the Indian archers after 72 arrows:
1. Jyothi Surekha Vennam - 704
4. Aditi Gopichand Swami - 696
12. Parneet Kaur - 687
15. Avneet Kaur - 685
Asian Games LIVE: Shooters, Aditi Ashok hunt gold
The Indian team is in hunt for the gold medal in men's trap shooting. One round of shots to go. Let's see how India goes here. Aditi Ashok has slipped a little in race for gold in Women’s Individual but still has lead of one shot.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE:Athletics, Canoe Sprint Updates
Amlan Borgohain has qualified for the 200m semifinals. The Indian comes third 3rd Heat 3 of the men’s 200m with a timing of 21.08s. Will be in action again this evening in the semifinals.
In Canoe Sprint, India’s Soniya Devi Phairembam finished the heats in fourth place in 2:17.351. The top three advance directly to the final while the fourth and fifth go through the semifinals.
Asian Games LIVE: Athletics: Women's 200m
Bad news for India's Jyothi Yarraji as she fails to qualify for the final of women's 200m. She did not finish in the top two in her heat and needed to be among next two fastest but falls short by 0.05 seconds. Barest of margins.
Live Updates Asian Games: Aditi Ashok Inching Towards Gold
India's Aditi Ashok at number 1 after round of 4 in women's golf. She is inching closer to the gold medal. Thailand and Chinese players behind her.
Asian Games LIVE: Yarraji third in 200m heat
India's Jyothi Yarraji finishes 3rd in the women's 200m Heat, with a timing of 23.78, behind China's Lu Yuting (23.67) and Kazakh athlete Olga Safronova (23.71), who have qualified. Yarraji's final qualification is not confirmed, she could still make it as the next two fastest.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Yarraji in action soon
India's Swapna Barman jumps 5.63 in her first attempt, is not happy with it and. She is now tied at 4th place in the round's leaderboard, with Sarah of Phillipines.
India's Jyothi Yarraji will be in action soon in Women's 200m heats.
LIVE Asian Games: Swapna Barman and Nandini Asagara in action
India's Swapna Barman and Nandini Asagara take part in the in the long jump round of women's heptathlon. Nandini ended Day 7 in fourth position and Swapna is sixth.
Indian golfers in action too. The women are in good form while the men's team is struggling.
Asian Games Day 8 LIVE: Indians in action; look at schedule
Archery:
Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mirnal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara - Recurve men's individual (Qualification)
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Aditi Swami - Compound women's individual (Qualification)
Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan - Compound men's individual (Qualification)
Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat - Recurve women's individual (Qualification)
Athletics:
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh - Men's shot put (Final) at 4:30 pm
Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar Murali - Men's long jump (Final) at 4:40 pm
Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase (Final) at 4:45 pm
Seema Punia - Women's discus throw (Final) at 5:35 pm
Harmilan Bains and Deeksha - Women's 1,500m (Final) at 5:50 pm
Jinson Johnson and Ajay Saroj - Men's 1,500m (Final) at 6:00 pm
Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj - Women's 100m hurdles (Final) at 6:45 pm
Megha Pradeep - Women's canoe single 200m (Heat 1)
Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 1) at 7:10 am
Soniya Devi - Women's kayak single 500m (Heat 2)
Amlan Borgohain - Men's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 4) at 7:45 am
Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Long Jump at 6:30 am onwards
Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw at 6:30 am onwards
Badminton:
India vs China - Men's team (Final) at 2:30 pm
Basketball:
India vs China - Women's (Group stage) at 5:30 pm
Boxing:
Nikhat Zareen vs Raksat Chuthamat - Women's 50kg (semi-final) at 4:30 pm
Jasmine Lamboria vs Ungyong Won - Women’s 60kg (Quarterfinal) at 12:30 pm
Parveen Hooda vs Sitora Turdibekova - Women’s 57kg (Quarterfinal) at 11:45 am
Bridge:
Men's, women's and mixed team (Round Robin 2)
Chess:
Men's and women's teams (Round 3)
Equestrian:
Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun - Eventing cross-country team and individual events
Golf:
Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's individual and team (Round 4) at 4:00 am
Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth - Women's individual and team (Round 4) at 4:00 am
Hockey:
India vs South Korea - Women's (Group stage) at 1:30 pm
Kurash:
Aditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan Rasooli - Men's 81kg (Pre-quarters and semis) 7:00 am onwards
Roller skating:
Vikram Ingale and Aryanpal Singh Ghuman - Men’s Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)
Sanjana Bathula and Karthika Jagadeeshwaran - Women’s Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)
Sepaktakraw:
India vs Japan - Men's Quadrant (Group match) at 11:30 AM
India vs China - Women's Quadrant (Group match)
India vs Lao - Women’s Quadrant (Group match)
Shooting:
Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu - Men's trap individual and team (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final) at 6:30 am onwards
Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Women's trap individual (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final) at 6:30 am onwards
Men's and women's trap (Final)
Squash: 8:30 am onwards
India vs Philippines - Mixed doubles (Pool D match)
India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool A match)
India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool D match)
India vs South Korea - Mixed Doubles (Pool A match)
Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Jonathan Reyes - Men's singles (Round of 32)
Volleyball:
India vs China - Women’s (Pool match) at 4:30 pm
Canoe/Kayaking:
Megha Pradeep: 200m women canoe heats at 7:00 AM
Soniya Devi: 500m women's kayak single at 7:26 AM