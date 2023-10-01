On Day 6 of the Asian Games 2023, India had a mixed bag of performances across various sports. Notably, India secured a silver in the men's team badminton event, although they fell short of gold against defending champions China. In athletics, there were commendable achievements, with Avinash Sable winning gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase and Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinching gold in men's shot put. India also saw success in boxing, as Nikhat Zareen won a bronze medal in the women's 50kg category. In track and field, Jyothi Yarraji had an eventful run in the women's 100m hurdles, finishing third pending review due to a false start. The day also witnessed Seema Punia and Nandini Agasara winning bronze medals in discus throw and heptathlon, respectively. Aditi Ashok secured a silver medal in golf, and the Indian archers put up a competitive performance. India's overall medal tally reached 53, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

