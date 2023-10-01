trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669546
ASIAN GAMES 2023

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji Wins Silver After False Start Controversy

After a dramatic false start at the Asian Games on Sunday, India's Jyothi Yarraji took home the silver medal in the women's 100-meter hurdles. Following a false start that allowed China's Wu Yanni to get out to a head start, the race got underway amid high drama. Wu was in the lane next to her on the left, and Yarraji followed his trigger movement. Officials demanded Wu and Yarraji be disqualified for a false start, which the Indian angrily disputed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Interestingly, in the 100-meter hurdles finals of the Asian Athletics Championship in Thailand in 2023, Wu Yanni was disqualified for a false start. Jyothi Yarraji won gold in that race. At the World University Games 2023, the two competed once more, with the Chinese taking home the silver medal and Yarraji winning bronze. (Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen Finishes Campaign In China With Bronze In Women's 50kg Category)

The flurry of medals continued for India as Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the country's its second gold in athletics in the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday. A medal hopeful in the men's shot put final, his sixth attempt turned the tide in his favour. With a throw of 20.36m, Tajinderpal topped the chart, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda, who, till then, was leading the race for the gold medal with a throw of 20.18m in his fourth attempt. 

Sahib Singh was also in contention for the medal but failed to clinch a podium finish alongside his fellow national teammate. He finished in the 8th position with a throw of 18.62m.

Tajinderpal's gold was an affirmation of the dominance he has had in the event over the past couple of years. With a throw of 20.75m to his credit in the 2018 Asiad, he is already the holder of the record for the best throw in the history of the Asian Games.

With his exploits in Hangzhou on a blockbuster Sunday for Indian track and field, he now has the Asian record with a throw of 21.77m. 

Earlier, track and field athlete Avinash Sable rewrote history by clinching a gold medal in the men's steeplechase 3000m, setting a new Asian Games record with his timing.
Sable, who was India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games, became India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games. 

He also bested the previous record of 8:22.79, which was held by Iran's Keyhani Hossein for the last five years by breasting the tape in 8.19.50s. Sable's efforts also brought India's first gold in athletics in the 19th Asian Games. Sable took the lead quite early in the race and extended his lead in the race with each passing lap. He raced past the finish line comfortably ahead of the Japanese duo of Aoki Ryoma and Sanada Seiya, who secured silver and bronze with their finishes respectively. (With ANI inputs)

