Highlights | India (2) vs Spain (0), Hockey World Cup 2023: India WIN as Amit Rohidas scores team's 200th World Cup goal
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Score and hihglights: Follow India vs Spain Hockey World Cup latest update and final scorecard and highlights of match here on our live blog
India will take on Spain in their opening encounter of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Rourkela, Odisha. The Indian team will be led by young Harmanpreet Singh and the Indian team boasts of other big names such as Manpreet Singh, under whom India clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and PR Sreejesh, the experienced goalkeeper who is playing in his last World Cup. Not to forget, Team India has not won a World Cup in hockey for 48 years now. The last time India won a hockey World Cup was in 1975 when Ajitpal Singh-led side won the tournament.
There are 16 teams taking part in this World Cup. Men in Blue are placed in Group D with Spain, Wales and England. In Group A, Australia, South Africa, France and Argentina will play each other while in Group B, Belgium, Japan, Korea and Germany are placed together. In Group C, we will see Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia and New Zealand take on each other.
The four winners of the pool stage will qualify for the quarter-finals wile the teams finishing secod and third will play crossover matches for the remaining four spots in the last eight.
India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: Team India off to winning start
India beat Spain 2-0 in their opening encounter, collect 3 points from this match and goal difference of 2-0. Important win for India. But they could have had scored more goals and need to work on converting PCs before they play their next match vs England who thrashed Wales 5-0 in the match before. India scored their 200th goal of the hockey World Cup too, the first one was scored in 1971. Great day for Indian hockey.
IND 2-0 ESP
India vs Spain, LIVE Updates: PC for Spain
Spain get the rare PC in this match but they fail to convert and India keep the 2-0 lead. Just less than 6 minutes left in the match.
IND 2-0 ESP
India vs Spain LIVE: Yellow card for Abhishek
Big blow to India as Abhishek has gone off the turf thanks to a yellow card. He is off the turf for 10 minutes now. The fourth quarter pretty much is going to be India's 10 men vs Spain's 11.
IND 2-0 ESP
India vs Spain LIVE: India keep lead as third quarter ends
The third quarter ends an it is India who keep the lead. No goal in the third quarter. Reid will be unhappy as India got many PCs but they could not convert it. They cannot let Spain make a comeback here and need to stem the lead further.
IND 2-0 ESP
India vs Spain Hockey World Cup LIVE: PC for India
India get another PC but they fail to convert it this time and Spain are relieved. They have been under pressure throughout this match so far. We are coming to the end of the third quarter and India maintain their 2-0 lead over rivals.
IND2-0 ESP
IND vs ESP LIVE Hockey World Cup LIVE: 2nd half begins
India coach Graham Reid says that India are doing well but they need to get more corner chances. He says that he is quite excited to see the crowd today in attendance. India have 75 percent ball possession in te 1st half which isa great sign.
IND 2-0 ESP
India vs Spain LIVE: Half time
Half of the match is done and dusted and these 30 minutes have flown past us. What brilliant, fast hockey from India. Pathak with a brilliant save in the last moments of the 2nd quarter. India maintain lead 2-0. Terrific atmosphere at the stadium in Rourkela.
IND 2-0 ESP
IND vs Spain LIVE Hockey World Cup LIVE: GOAL
Hardik with a fabulous run, from the corner and nets it thanks to the ball ricocheting off the stick of the opponent defender. India go 2-0 up in the 2nd quarter and clearly, the better team on the turf tonight so far.
IND 2-0 ESP
IND vs ESP LIVE Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: India lead
India are playing high-octane hockey at the moment. The energy levels are at supreme levels. Manpreet with a sensational stick work, to get the ball from Spain, and pass it to his teammate. Meanwhile, Spain with a good run with the ball but the shot is misfired.
IND 1-0 ESP
IND vs ESP LIVE Hockey World Cup LIVE: End of first quarter
The first quarter comes to an end and India ruled this quarter. The first fifteen minutes belonged to Men In Blue. The Redsticks will look to bounce back in the match in the next fifteen minutes. India will have to maintain the same intensity, the crowd is definitely behind them.
IND 1-0 ESP
IND vs ESP LIVE Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: GOALLLLL!
Amit Rohidas converts the second PC for India and India have their first goal and that too a historic goal as this is the 200th goal for India. The fans in Rourkela know no limit to their happiness. What a start for India.
IND 1-0 ESP
IND vs ESP LIVE Hockey World Cup LIVE: India miss to convert PC
Penalty corner for India. Hardik with the drag but Jarmanpreet Singh misses the spot and India ruin the first PC.
IND 0-0 ESP
IND vs ESP LIVE Hockey World Cup LIVE: Both teams neck and neck
Amid huge roar in Rourkela, both teams are playing attacking hockey. India have also made entrances into the Spain's D but need good finishes. Spain defence has been quite sharp so far in the match.
IND 0-0 ESP
India vs Spain Hockey World Cup LIVE: Match begins
Huge roar at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela as the India vs Spain clash begins and Spain enters India's D in the first 60 seconds, PR Sreejesh deflects the ball. Nervous start from India. This is going to be an intense clash.
IND 0-0 ESP
Hockey World Cup LIVE: India, Spain out in middle for national anthems
Teams ar out for the national anthems before the first whistle of rhe match. Odisha Sports Minister Naveen Patnaik also present in the stadium. Live action starts soon.
Hockey World Cup LIVE: Next up India vs Spain
The Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India will take on Spain in Match number 4 of the Hockey World Cup 2023. The stadium in Rourkela is completely filled, all the tickets have been sold and we all cannot wait for the match to start. Stay tuned for all the latest updatest on our live blog here.
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: England beat Wales
Wales have been defeated by England with score of 5-0. Dominant performance by the England side, much like Australia against France earlier in the day. Wales would be disappointed with their first match result of the World Cup.
Full-time: England 5 - 0 Wales
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023 Score: England ahead at half time
England are still in the lead at halftime. A total of five penalty corners have been awarded, all were for England. Wales need to get a goal if they want to bounce back in this contest.
England 2 - 0 Wales
ENGLAND VS WALES
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: England lead by one goal
First quarter finished and England lead by one goal against Wales. It has been an intense contest after the first goal, England were right on the money in the starting 30 seconds of the match.
England 1 - 0 Wales
Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: England vs Wales begins!
What a start by England! Martin Harry scores for England in just 27 seconds. Wales stunned inside the first minute of their Hockey World Cup 2023 match.
England 1 - 0 Wales
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: AUS vs FRA
The final whistle blows as the top-ranked team destroys France 8-0. France does not effectively utilise the few penalty corners they are awarded. Against France, Wickham scored Australia's eighth goal. As the tackle was deemed legal, Australia keeps the referral. The number one team in the world pushed the ball out of France's defensive zone despite its attempts to frighten the Australian defence. France, on the other hand, requests a video referral, alleging an unfair tackle. They do not keep the recommendation, though.
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: AUS vs FRA
Tom continues to score, becoming the second Australian to reach five goals in a World Cup game. Australia is 7-0 up.
While France strives to stay up with the top-ranked squad, the Kookaburras dominate the field as they exude comfort and confidence.
Australia capitalises on their opportunity, and in the 39th minute, Jeremy gets the first hat-trick of the World Cup as Australia leads 6-0.
In the 31st minute, they launch a counterattack, and Tom Craig scores his second goal. Australia has a 5-0 lead.
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: AUS vs FRA
Australia scored Jeremy's second goal, as they comfortably lead by four goals. Jeremy Hayward scores the third goal for the Kookaburras as Australia capitalises on a penalty corner with a second straight goal.
Ogilvie Flynn of Australia takes advantage of France losing a player for two minutes when Martin-Brisac Simon of France is given a green card by scoring on third try. Australia has a 2-0 lead.
France had three penalty corners, but they were unable to take advantage of the opportunity to tie the score.
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: AUS vs FRA
- Australia is about to receive a penalty corner, but France's defence stops the Australian attack.
- "8" - Tom Craig scored Australia's first World Cup goal against France in the eighth minute. Leads 1-0
LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: AUS vs FRA
The two teams last faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, where Australia easily defeated France 3-0.
Hockey World Cup LIVE: Argentina beat South Africa
Argentina have won the first match of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. They beat South Africa 1-0 to get the first points on the board. Hard luck for South Africa who will only look to get better from here.
India to play Spain at 7 pm today. Next match is between Australia and France at 3 pm IST.
Hockey World Cup LIVE: How India won 1975 World Cup
Do you know that before tackling opponents on the field, the Ajitpal Singh-led Team India had to fight dirty politics and corruption back home to ensure they played the World Cup.
Hockey World Cup LIVE: Argentina on top
Argentina remain on top of the match as listless South Africa struggle to get going. The sun is shining bright and it might be reason for the slow nature of the game. It is 30 degrees in Bhubaneswar currently.
ARG 1-0 RSA
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Argentina score
GOAL!
Argentina scores the first goal of Hockey World Cup 2023. Maico Casella scores for Argentina.
Argentina 1-0 South Africa
Men' Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: ARG, RSA still to open account
South Africa got a penalty corner in the last minutes of third quarter but they fail to convert. RSA have looked below par in that match and the only PC they got, they have let the chance go away with a fault shot.
ARG 0-0 RSA
Hockey World Cup LIVE: Argentina vs SA goalless at HT
Argentina got two penalties against South Africa in the second quarter but they failed to convert either. RSA have been quite defensive. Argentina more aggressive of the two teams, with 3 shots on goal compared to 1 of RSA.
ARG 0-0 RSA
Hockey World Cup 2023: Argentina and SA in intense fight
End of first quarter in match. Both teams look to play defensive hockey in the first quarter. Not many goal chances in the first fifteen minutes of the game. Hopefully, more attacking mindet from the 2nd quarter.
ARG 0-0 RSA
Hockey World Cup 2023: ARG vs RSA
Argentina and South Africa teams are done with their national anthems and it is time now for the match to start. The hockey World Cup is up and running in Odisha. Watch this space for latest score and updates from the matches.
Hockey World Cup LIVE: Argentina vs South Africa
Argentina will take on South Africa in the first match of the Hockey World Cup. The match will start at 1 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates and scorecard.
India vs Spain Hockey World Cup LIVE: Here's everything you need to know
If you are still searching for the teams, squads, match venues and India schedule and schedule of other matches, then you must check out guide to hockey World Cup 2023.
Read all about Hockey World Cup matches, live streaming and telecast details among other things here.
IND vs ESP Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: Hosts aim for winning start
It's time! The Hockey World Cup 2023 is starting today. India will play Spain in the last match of the day at 7 pm IST in Rourkela. The first match will take place between Argentina and South Africa, the second match will be between Australia and France and third between England and Wales.
Watch this space for all latest updates and scores.
