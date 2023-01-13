Men's Hockey World Cup: Teams, squads, venues, match Dates and India Time, Live Streaming details, READ all you need to know here

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup kickstarts today in Odisha. The mega event will take place from January 13 to January 29 in two cities of Odisha - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The matches will be held at two stadiums - the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. There are 16 teams participating in Men's Hockey World Cup. All these teams have been grouped in 4 groups. India are in Group D alongside Spain, Wales, England. India will play Spain in their first clash of the showpiece even on January 13 at Rourkela's stadium.

It must be noted that India are aiming for their second World Cup title in 48 years. The last time India won the World Cup, it was 1975. The Ajitpal Singh-led side, mentored by the great Balbir Singh Senior, beat Pakistan in the final in Malaysia to win their first title, which remains the only title till date won by Men In Blue. The 1975 team includes stars like BP Govinda, Harcharan Singh, Ashok Kumar and Aslam Sher Khan.

This Indian team is led by young but experienced Harmanpreet Singh and also includes the likes of Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and Lalit Upadhyay. Not to forget, the team also boasts of young talents like Nilam Xess and Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Below is everything you need to know about Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, from teams, squads, schedule and other things. Take a look.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Full Schedule

Match Between Match Date Match Day Match Timings (Local) Argentina v/s South Africa 13th January 2023 Friday 13:00 Australia v/s France 13th January 2023 Friday 15:00 England v/s Wales 13th January 2023 Friday 17:00 India v/s Spain 13th January 2023 Friday 19:00 New Zealand v/s Chile 14th January 2023 Saturday 13:00 Netherlands v/s Malaysia 14th January 2023 Saturday 15:00 Belgium v/s Korea 14th January 2023 Saturday 17:00 Germany v/s Japan 14th January 2023 Saturday 19:00 Spain v/s Wales 15th January 2023 Sunday 17:00 England v/s India 15th January 2023 Sunday 19:00 Malaysia v/s Chile 16th January 2023 Monday 13:00 New Zealand v/s Netherlands 16th January 2023 Monday 15:00 France v/s South Africa 16th January 2023 Monday 17:00 Argentina v/s Australia 16th January 2023 Monday 19:00 Korea v/s Japan 17th January 2023 Tuesday 17:00 Germany v/s Belgium 17th January 2023 Tuesday 19:00 Malaysia v/s New Zealand 19th January 2023 Thursday 13:00 Netherlands v/s Chile 19th January 2023 Thursday 15:00 Spain v/s England 19th January 2023 Thursday 17:00 India v/s Wales 19th January 2023 Thursday 19:00 Australia v/s South Africa 20th January 2023 Friday 13:00 France v/s Argentina 20th January 2023 Friday 15:00 Belgium v/s Japan 20th January 2023 Friday 17:00 Korea v/s Germany 20th January 2023 Friday 19:00 2nd Pool C v/s 3rd Pool D 22nd January 2023 Sunday 16:30 2nd Pool D v/s 3rd Pool C 22nd January 2023 Sunday 19:00 2nd Pool A v/s 3rd Pool B 23rd January 2023 Monday 16:30 2nd Pool B v/s 3rd Pool A 23rd January 2023 Monday 19:00 1st Pool A v/s Winner 25 24th January 2023 Tuesday 16:30 1st Pool B v/s Winner 26 24th January 2023 Tuesday 19:00 1st Pool C v/s Winner 27 25th January 2023 Wednesday 16:30 1st Pool D v/s Winner 28 25th January 2023 Wednesday 19:00 4th Pool A v/s Loser 25 26th January 2023 Thursday 11:30 4th Pool B v/s Loser 26 26th January 2023 Thursday 14:00 4th Pool C v/s Loser 27 26th January 2023 Thursday 16:30 4th Pool D v/s Loser 28 26th January 2023 Thursday 19:00 Winner 29 v/s Winner 32 27th January 2023 Friday 16:30 Winner 30 v/s Winner 31 27th January 2023 Friday 19:00 Loser 33 v/s Loser 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 11:30 Loser 33 v/s Loser 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 14:00 Winner 33 v/s Winner 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 16:30 Winner 33 v/s Winner 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 19:00 Loser 37 v/s Loser 38 29th January 2023 Sunday 16:30 Winner 37 v/s Winner 38 29th January 2023 Sunday 19:00

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 teams and pools

All the teams are divided into four pool sets and will be competing with each other within the pools and then outside the pool.

Pool A

Argentina, Australia, France, South Africa

Pool B

Belgium, Germany, Japan, Korea

Pool C

Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand

Wishing the Indian Men's Hockey Team all the very best for the Hockey World Cup.



We'll all be cheering for you!

Chak De! _ __@TheHockeyIndia — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2023

Pool D

England, India, Spain, Wales

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Teams and Full Squads

Argentina:

Juan Catan, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Klein Zwitserland, Maico Casella, Martín Ferreiro, Germany Crefelder, Lucas Toscani, Uhlenhorst Mülheim, Lucas Vila, Banco Provincia, Nicolás Della Torre, Nicolás Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Banco Provincia, Tomas Domene, Matías Rey, San Fernando, Agustín Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustín Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso, Agustín Machelett, Bautista Capurro

Australia:

Andrew Charter, Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin

Belgium:

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns

Chile:

Araya Augustin, Amroso Augustin, Juan Purcel, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernanado Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, William Enos, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

England:

Ames David, Albery James, Ansell Liam, Bandurack Nick, Calnan Will, Condon David, Goodfield David, Martin Harry, Mazarelo James, Park Nick, Payne Ollie, Roper Phil, Rushmere Stuart, Sanford Liam, Sorsby Tom, Wallace Zach, Waller Jack, Ward Sam, Creed Brendan, Sloan Ian

France:

Arthur Thieffry, Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon, Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud, Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément

Germany:

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg, Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann

India:

PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Japan:

Yamasaki Koji, Yamada Shota, Kawamura Yusuke, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Saito Hiro, Kato Ryosei, Ooka Ryoma, Ohashi Masaki, Tanaka Kaito, Kuroda Kisho, Ochiai Hiromasa, Kobayashi Masato, Yoshikawa Takashi

Korea:

Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung

Malaysia:

Albert Adrian, Ashari Firhan, Azahar Amirul, Hamsani Ashran, Hasan Azuan, Hassan Najib, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Jazlan Najmi, Mizun Zul Pidaus. Othman Hafizuddin, Rahim Razie, Rosli Ramadan, Saabah Shahril, Saari Faizal, Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Tengku Tengku, Muhamad Aminudin

Netherlands:

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Jasper Brinkman, Dennis Warmerdam

New Zealand:

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison, Connor Greentree, David Brydon

South Africa:

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayana Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Jean Bouin, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Almere, Samkelo Mvimbi, Jean Bouin, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok

Spain:

Alvaro Iglesias, Borja Lacalle,Cesar Curiel, Xavier Gispert,Enrique Gonzalez Castejon,Gerard Clapes,Ignacia Rodrigues, Joaquin Menini, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Marc Vizcaino, Mario Garin, Pau Cunill, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pere Amat, Rafael Villalonga

Wales:

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

When and where to watch the hockey World Cup matches on TV and online?

The hockey World Cup matches can be watched on TV on Star Sports Network while the matches can be live streamed on Hotstar.