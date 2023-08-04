Highlights | India(1) - Japan(1), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Live Score: India, Japan Play Out 1-1 Draw

India and Japan played out an intense and closely contested hockey match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Japan took the lead in the 28th minute through Nagayoshi's penalty corner goal. India responded strongly in the third quarter, earning several penalty corners, but they struggled to convert. However, in the 43rd minute, Harmanpreet finally converted a penalty corner to equalize for India. The fourth quarter saw both teams pushing for a winner, with India having more possession. Japan's goalkeeper, Yoshikawa, made crucial saves, denying India a late winner. The draw meant India missed the chance to go top of the table, while Japan gained a valuable point against the hosts and tournament favourites.

