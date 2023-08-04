Highlights | India(1) - Japan(1), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Live Score: India, Japan Play Out 1-1 Draw
LIVE Updates | India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 2022-23 Hockey LIVE Scorecard: The draw meant India missed the chance to go top of the table, while Japan gained a valuable point against the hosts and tournament favourites.
India and Japan played out an intense and closely contested hockey match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Japan took the lead in the 28th minute through Nagayoshi's penalty corner goal. India responded strongly in the third quarter, earning several penalty corners, but they struggled to convert. However, in the 43rd minute, Harmanpreet finally converted a penalty corner to equalize for India. The fourth quarter saw both teams pushing for a winner, with India having more possession. Japan's goalkeeper, Yoshikawa, made crucial saves, denying India a late winner. The draw meant India missed the chance to go top of the table, while Japan gained a valuable point against the hosts and tournament favourites.
Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs Japan Hockey Match Here
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: See You On Sunday!
India will next play Malaysia, who currently tops the table with two wins, next on Sunday.
Live score: India 1-1 Japan
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Japan Will Be Happy With The Draw
In Chennai, India and Japan delivered an enthralling game that captivated fans, despite the low-scoring and tightly contested nature. During the second quarter, Japan managed to strike, but India's captain, Harmanpreet Singh, equalized in the third quarter, keeping the match intense and exciting.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: India Look To Get Ahead
Surjit skillfully deceives the Japanese defender marking him, leading to a penalty corner being awarded to India. Harmanpreet switches to the second castle, but the ball ends up going to the first, where Varun Kumar takes a powerful drag flick. Unfortunately, it misses the target, and the score remains tied at India 1-1 Japan.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: India Find The Net
India has equalized! Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner finds the mark, bringing balance back to the game.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Still No Goals For India
Akashdeep Singh expertly controls the ball outside the area, attempts a shot, but the Japanese goalkeeper denies him again.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: India Fail To Convert Yet Another PC
After a Japanese player inadvertently pushed the ball over the baseline, India was granted yet another penalty corner (PC). However, Japan's defence once again proved resilient, successfully thwarting India's attempt. Remarkably, this marks the 9th penalty corner that India has been unable to convert during the game.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Q3 begins
As Q3 begins, the teams switch sides, and now it's Japan's turn to take the lead. From this point onward, India will face a true test of their determination. It'll be fascinating to witness if India can stage a comeback in the game. With 30 minutes remaining on the clock, the score stands at IND 0-1 JPN.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Half Time
As the second quarter comes to a close, Japan holds a 1-0 lead at half-time! India must regroup and find the answers they need to turn the tide in their favor!
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Japan Take Lead
A hush descends upon the stadium as Nagayoshi expertly places the drag flick between Varun Kumar's legs. Japan takes an unexpected lead in the contest.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: India Miss A Big Chance
It's a miss! India gets another opportunity, and this time, Karthi Selvam finds space for a powerful tomahawk shot from the left side. Though it's a clean hit, unfortunately, the shot goes wide of the target.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Q2 Starts
As the second quarter kicks off, India sets their sights on breaking the deadlock and taking the lead!
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Vivek Receives Green Card
Vivek receives a green card and faces a 2-minute suspension. Meanwhile, Japan earns a penalty corner, but their attempt turns into a chaotic situation. Despite the mess, they retain possession. India seizes the opportunity for a counter-attack. Mandeep passes the ball to Sukhjeet on the right, but Japan executes a flawless tackle to thwart the Indian attack.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: 3rd PC For India In 5 Minutes
India earns three consecutive penalty corners, but unfortunately, all three attempts hit the first runner's foot. They need to improve their execution in this crucial situation!
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Push back!
India starts the game, donning their all-white attire, while the Japanese team wears their black kit. The home side launches their offensive from right to left in the opening quarter of the match.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: National Anthems
As the anticipation builds, both teams step onto the pitch, standing tall and proud, ready to represent their nations with passion and determination. The sound of their national anthems fills the air, uniting players and fans alike in a celebration of sport and patriotism. Let the game begin!
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: FIH Rankings
In the latest FIH hockey rankings, India has secured an impressive 4th position, showcasing their remarkable progress and skill in the sport. Meanwhile, Japan's commendable 19th rank reflects their growing prominence on the global hockey stage. Both nations continue to strive for excellence in the field of hockey, and their performances serve as a testament to their dedication and hard work.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: India's Performance In Opening Match
India, the hosts, kicked off the tournament in spectacular fashion, clinching a commanding 7-2 victory over China in their debut match. With this resounding win, the team aims to carry the momentum forward and sustain their impressive performance throughout the rest of the tournament.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Japan's Performance In Opening Match
Japan's opening game left much to be desired, as they experienced a tough 2-1 defeat against the defending champions, Korea. However, the team is determined to bounce back and demonstrate their strength when they face the home team in their upcoming match.
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Dream 11 Picks
Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Hardik Singh
Takashi Yoshikawa, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Masaki Ohashi, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Seren Tanaka, Sukhjeet Singh, Kentaro Fukuda
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Japan's Probable Starting XI
Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Masaki Ohashi, Raiki Fujishima, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Yamata Kawahara, Taiki Takade, Yuma Nagai, Genki Mitani, Kosei Kawabe
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: India's Probable Starting XI
PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh
India Vs Japan LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
Japan and India have played 92 matches against each other. India have won 82 times while with Japan have been victorious only six times. Four matches ended in a draw. Not to forget that in 2021 Asian Chamions Trophy, Japan beat India in the semis.
India Vs Japan LIVE Updates: When Does The Match Start?
Japan vs India will start at 8.30 pm IST. In the first match of the ACT 2023, Pakistan and Korea have not been able to open the account so far. We will see how this match goes.
India vs Japan Hockey Match LIVE Updates: When Will Lineups Be Out?
The India vs Japan match in Asian Champions Trophy will be played from 8.30 pm IST and the lineups are expected to be out half an hou before the game. Keep watching this space for all updates from the match.
Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: Weather in Chennai today
The weather in chennai is going to remain hot with the minimum temperature of 36 degrees. Humidity level will be fifty percent and chances of rain stands at 13 percent. Wind is expected to blow at 13 km per hour.
ACT 2023 India vs Japan LIVE: Key Players For India
India will pin hopes on their skipper Harmanpreet Singh who hit two goals in the match vs China. Mandeep Singh too opened their account. Hardik Singh is one player to watch out for as the midfielder creates many chances through his speedy run with the ball. Manpreet Sigh will always be trusted. PR Sreejesh should be there in front of the nets throughout the 60 minutes.
India vs Japan Hockey Match LIVE: Check Out The Squads
India: RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh
Japan: Ooka Ryoma, Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Fujishima, Masaki Ohashi, Kirishita, Yamato Kawahara, Kitagawa, Yuma Nagai, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukunda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe.
India vs Japan LIVE: How to watch match in India?
If you are not in Chennai and cannot travel to watch the matches at the stadium LIVE, you can also watch the match on your TV and digital devices.
Here's everything you need to know related to livestreaming and broadcast of the match.
Asian Chamions Trophy 2023 LIVE: Match schedule, August 4
Check out the Day 2 schedule in Asian Champions Trophy below.
South Korea vs Pakistan - August 4 at 4:00 pm IST
Malaysia vs China - August 4 at 6:15 pm IST
India vs Japan - August 4 at 8:30 pm IST
India vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Big match today
India take on Japan in the last match of the day. Two other games to take place. Other matches are Pakistan vs South Korea and China vs Malaysia. Watch this space for all latest updates from the games.