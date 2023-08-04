Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey India Vs Japan Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch In India

India and Japan are going to battle it out in their second match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The Indian team got off to a brilliant start in the tournament with a dominant win over China. India beat China 7-2 and the five-goal difference could come in handy for them later in the tournament. Japan, at the same time, would want to make a strong comeback in the tournament with a win over India on Friday. Japan tasted defeat in the first match of the tournament in hands of South Korea, who are the defending champions. South Korea beat Japan 2-1 on Thursday.

India will pin hopes on the likes of skipper Harmanpreet Singh, experienced Manpreet Singh and young guns like Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh among others. In the first match, India played fast game and did some brilliant passing on the run. They also got many penalty corners and converted many of them. India however should not take Japan lightly who are ranked lower than than. Japan has shown great fight to Indians in the past and have also beaten them. India and Japan have met each other 92 times on the hockey turf with India winning 82 games while Japan have won only six matches. Four matches ended in a draw.

India add to their impressive tally of goals and milestones as Mandeep Singh also completes scoring his 100th goal for India. pic.twitter.com/QbaJS0FFQZ— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 3, 2023

Here are the streaming details of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 4, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.