JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS PATNA PIRATES MATCH TODAY

Highlights Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9: Jaipur beat Patna by 5 points

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates here

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

Highlights Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9: Jaipur beat Patna by 5 points
After suffering a loss in their opening match of Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eager to bounce back when they face Patna Pirates on Sunday. The Season 1 champions will be hoping that Arjun Deshwal can have more of an impact in the upcoming game after he bagged eight raid points in the previous game. He will also require better support from raiders V Ajith and Bhavani Rajput, both of whom picked up four points in their team’s first match. Showman Rahul Chaudhari will also be keen to have his say after accounting for just one point in his first match. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence, meanwhile, will need to be more solid and contribute as a group. Their season opener saw defender Abhishek KS pick up four tackle points, while Ankush with three tackle points was their next-best defender.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, were involved in the first tie of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 in their campaign opener against Puneri Paltan. Sachin looked poised on the mat and was his team’s leading scorer in their opening match with eight points. All of Sachin’s points were raid points, however, he will want his support raiders Vishwas S and all-rounder Rohit Gulia to do more in attack after they combined to contribute 10 raid points collectively. Patna Pirates' defence looked firm in the first game with skipper Neeraj Kumar, all-rounder Sajin C, Sunil and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj all delivering when called upon. Ahead of Sunday’s contest, the Pirates will want both attack and defence to perform to their best as they target a first win of the season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates have played each other 16 times with the former winning seven times and the latter emerging victorious on nine occasions.

09 October 2022
20:34 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

That is it from this match's live updates. For more sports related updates stay tuned with Zee News.

20:13 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Stunning performance by Arjun Deshwal as Jaipur beat Patna by 5 points. Rahul Chaudhary's form is a bit of a concern for the side but he is a veteran and can bounce back in any game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-30 Patna Pirates

20:13 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Arjun Deshwal is on a roll. He scored 15 points with 10 minutes to go in the match. V Ajith is playing the second raider role. Patna want Sachin to play big role.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-18 Patna Pirates

19:46 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur bounce back in the first half of the match with both teams' defence working. Jaipur has 4 points lead going into the second half

Jaipur Pink Panthers 18-14 Patna Pirates

19:36 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Arjun Deshwal is helping Jaipur bounce back after Patna's early strikes but Rahul is still struggling to find the rhythm. Patna's Sachin is on a roll once again.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 5-7 Patna Pirates

 

19:29 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Here we go then! Patna to kick start the match with a raid. Two point raid by Rohit Ghuliya.

19:24 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

 

19:22 PM

Hello and welcome to PKL Day 3 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.

