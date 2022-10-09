Highlights Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9: Jaipur beat Patna by 5 points

After suffering a loss in their opening match of Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eager to bounce back when they face Patna Pirates on Sunday. The Season 1 champions will be hoping that Arjun Deshwal can have more of an impact in the upcoming game after he bagged eight raid points in the previous game. He will also require better support from raiders V Ajith and Bhavani Rajput, both of whom picked up four points in their team’s first match. Showman Rahul Chaudhari will also be keen to have his say after accounting for just one point in his first match. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence, meanwhile, will need to be more solid and contribute as a group. Their season opener saw defender Abhishek KS pick up four tackle points, while Ankush with three tackle points was their next-best defender.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, were involved in the first tie of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 in their campaign opener against Puneri Paltan. Sachin looked poised on the mat and was his team’s leading scorer in their opening match with eight points. All of Sachin’s points were raid points, however, he will want his support raiders Vishwas S and all-rounder Rohit Gulia to do more in attack after they combined to contribute 10 raid points collectively. Patna Pirates' defence looked firm in the first game with skipper Neeraj Kumar, all-rounder Sajin C, Sunil and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj all delivering when called upon. Ahead of Sunday’s contest, the Pirates will want both attack and defence to perform to their best as they target a first win of the season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates have played each other 16 times with the former winning seven times and the latter emerging victorious on nine occasions.