Highlights | U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 9 Score: U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan

The Haryana Steelers will be hoping to bounce back into form when they take on the UP Yoddhas on Friday, but they will face a strong challenge from Yoddhas' raiders Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Tomar. Haryana Steelers' Meetu Sharma has been in top form in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 with 75 raid points in 9 matches. Playing in the vivo PKL has always been a dream for the 20-year-old and his family was particularly thrilled to see him in action on TV when he made his debut in the last season.

The raider also spoke about how developed a dream of playing in the vivo PKL, "I come from a farming family in Haryana. I stared playing kabaddi in my village when I was 12 years old. There are a lot of vivo Pro Kabaddi League players who have emerged from our village such as Vikas Jaglan and Naveen Sharma. First, we used to play the sport for fun in our village, but once we got to know about the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, we developed an even bigger interest in the game. We started dreaming of playing in the vivo PKL."