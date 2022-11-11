Highlights | U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 9 Score: U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan
MUM vs PUN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 2022: Follow action from the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan PKL match
The Haryana Steelers will be hoping to bounce back into form when they take on the UP Yoddhas on Friday, but they will face a strong challenge from Yoddhas' raiders Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Tomar. Haryana Steelers' Meetu Sharma has been in top form in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 with 75 raid points in 9 matches. Playing in the vivo PKL has always been a dream for the 20-year-old and his family was particularly thrilled to see him in action on TV when he made his debut in the last season.
दृढ़ निश्चय और एक मुस्कान के साथ निकल चुके हैं हमारे योद्धाज़ अपनी अगली चुनौती की ओर
The raider also spoke about how developed a dream of playing in the vivo PKL, "I come from a farming family in Haryana. I stared playing kabaddi in my village when I was 12 years old. There are a lot of vivo Pro Kabaddi League players who have emerged from our village such as Vikas Jaglan and Naveen Sharma. First, we used to play the sport for fun in our village, but once we got to know about the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, we developed an even bigger interest in the game. We started dreaming of playing in the vivo PKL."
PKL U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan LIVE score and Updates: Half-time!
Both teams giving each other no easy pickings as the scores are levelled at half-time.
U Mumba 15 - 15 Puneri Paltan
PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Full-time!
UP Yoddhas beat the Haryana Steelers by 6 points. Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill with 8 and 11 points for the Yoddhas.
UP 40 - 34 HAR
Pune mein aaj laga di
Pune mein aaj laga di

Kaisi lagi aaj ki performance, #YoddhasToli?
— U.P. YODDHAS (@UpYoddhas) November 11, 2022
PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Haryana back in the game
Haryana Steelers are back in the contest as they level the score 24 - 24. What a comeback from the Haryana side. Manjeet with 11 points for Haryana Steelers.
UP 24 - 24 HAR
UP Yoddhas lead at half time
UP Yoddhas with a 7 point lead at half-time. Surender Gill with 8 points for the Yoddhas is the top-scorer of the first half in this contest. Haryana's Manjeet gets them 6 points.
UP 19 - 12
PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: UP lead!
UP Yoddhas with 4 point lead inside the first half as both sides are going full throttle at each other. Haryana Steelers eyeing to level the scoring and take the lead before half time.
UP Yoddhas 13 - 9 Haryana Steelers
Surender Gill - Naam toh suna hi hoga
Surender Gill - Naam toh suna hi hoga

13 minute baaki first half khatam hone mein
— U.P. YODDHAS (@UpYoddhas) November 11, 2022
PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Livestream and DREAM11!
UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online
PKL UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of PKL Season 9 match between UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers on our live blog here. Stay tuned for all latest updates here. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST.
