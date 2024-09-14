LIVE | India vs Pakistan Hockey Match Live Score and Updates

The high-octane match between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 is set to take place at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, People’s Republic of China, on Saturday.

The Indian team has won all four of their Asian Champions Trophy games so far under the leadership of drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. Team India kickstarted their campaign with a 3-0 victory over hosts China and followed it up with a 5-1 win against Japan. They also outplayed the 2023 finalists Malaysia 8-1 and recorded a 3-1 win against the Republic of Korea in their last match.

Pakistan on the other hand, under the leadership of Ammad, has also remained unbeaten in the six-nation competition. They are currently standing in second place on the points table with two wins and two draws.

Squads:

India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.

Pakistan: Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Ajaz, Ali Ghazanfar, Butt Ammad, Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Nadeem Ahmad, Qadir Faisal, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Razzaq Salman, Rooman, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Ur-Rehman Muneeb.