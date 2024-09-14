LIVE | India vs Pakistan Hockey Match Live Score and Updates
India vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score: Catch all the live updates of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Pakistan game here.
The high-octane match between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 is set to take place at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, People’s Republic of China, on Saturday.
The Indian team has won all four of their Asian Champions Trophy games so far under the leadership of drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. Team India kickstarted their campaign with a 3-0 victory over hosts China and followed it up with a 5-1 win against Japan. They also outplayed the 2023 finalists Malaysia 8-1 and recorded a 3-1 win against the Republic of Korea in their last match.
Pakistan on the other hand, under the leadership of Ammad, has also remained unbeaten in the six-nation competition. They are currently standing in second place on the points table with two wins and two draws.
Squads:
India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.
Pakistan: Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Ajaz, Ali Ghazanfar, Butt Ammad, Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Nadeem Ahmad, Qadir Faisal, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Razzaq Salman, Rooman, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Ur-Rehman Muneeb.
India vs Pakistan Live Hockey score: Record Alert
The Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh recently attained the feat of scoring a double century of goals. Singh has amassed 201 goals so far.
With a brace of penalty corners scored today, Captain Harmanpreet Singh completed his double century of goals today.
May this goal-scoring form continue and he brings more laurels to team India!#HarmanpreetSingh #GoalMachine #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame
India vs Pakistan Live Hockey score: Head To Head
Since 2013, both teams have played for 25 times where the Indian team recorded 16 wins while Paksitan won 5 games. Four matches ended in a tie.
India vs Pakistan Live Hockey score: Pakistan Squad
India vs Pakistan Live Hockey score: India Squad
India vs Pakistan Live Hockey score: Venue
The much-awaited game between India and Pakistan will be taking place at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, People’s Republic of China, on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned to ZEE News for all the live updates.