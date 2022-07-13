IND W vs JPN W Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup: India end campaign with 3-1 victory
Follow the live score and updates of the India vs Japan Women's World Cup match here:
India Women's hockey team will take on Japan in their FIH Hockey World Cup fixture on Wednesday (July 13), starting at 8:00 PM (IST). Captain Savita Punia led her team to their first win at the World Cup against Canada and will look to continue their winning-run in the tournament.
Brace yourself to watch our #WomenInBlue in action tonight at 8:00 PM (IST) on Star Sports First and Disney+Hotstar.
Savita Punia’s heroics in the shootout helped the Indian Women’s hockey team beat Canada. After the two teams ended the regulation time at 1-1, the Indian team defeated Canada 3-2 in the penalty shootout to progress to the 9-12th placings of the tournament.
The Women in Blue will be high on motivation to get the job done in their fixture against Japan too after a high intensity contest with Canada. Notably, Savita made six saves in the shootout against Canada and Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Neha converted their goals to get India the winning start to the tournament.
FULL-TIME!
India win the match. Japan kept on coming hard until the end but the Women in Blue defended with their hearts out to steal the victory. Brilliant performance by the Savita Punia-led side.
IND 3 - 1 JPN
ANOTHER ONE!
India on a roll as Navneet scored in third quarter with just 30 seconds remaining. Brilliant performance by the women in blue so far.
IND 3 - 1 JPN
IND LEAD!
India take the lead with Deep Grace Ekka finding the net for them from the penalty corner.
IND 2 - 1 JPN
Japan down to 10
Japan are down to 10 players as their skipper gets a Green Card. Scores are level with both sides eyeing to take the lead.
IND 1 - 1 JPN
India SCORE!
Navneet equalizes for India just before half-time. What a comeback from India, Japan were leading the score after converting from the PC.
IND 1 - 1 JPN
GOAL!
FIRST BLOOD! Japan Strikes! Asai Yu gets the lead for Japan as India suffer from the PC.
IND 0 - 1 JPN
First quarter done!
The first quarter is completed and India's Jyoti will be out due to Green Card. India will start with 10 players in the second quarter.
IND 0 - 0 JPN
CLOSE CONTEST!
After five minutes of intense play, India get the first penalty corner of the match and Japan block it away with discipline.
IND 0 - 0 JPN
HERE WE GO!
The match has kicked off and both the teams look a bit rusty trying to find their rhythm.
IND 0 - 0 JPN
IND 0-0 JPN
Both teams are on the pitch, the national anthems have been played. The match will start in a few seconds from now!
Watch the games LIVE on https://t.co/igjqkvzwmV in #HWC2022 #HockeyEquals #INDvJPN
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 13, 2022
You want to know the previous results between both teams throughout the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup editions? Here they are:
Watch the games LIVE on https://t.co/igjqkvzwmV in #HWC2022 #HockeyEquals #INDvJPN
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 13, 2022
India's hero of the last game
As wholesome as it gets @savitahockey was the shoot-out hero for India and then got showered with birthday wishes from her team-mates #HWC2022 | @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/EymZYZmqdu
— Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 11, 2022
India's lineup for the match!
