FIH MEN'S PRO LEAGUE

LIVE India Vs Australia, FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match Live Score: Team India Aim To Maintain Winning Momentum

LIVE Updates | India Vs Australia (IND VS AUS), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match LIVE Scorecard: India ave beatn Spain and Netherlands in the first two matches of the tournament

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
India vs Australia FIH Men's Pro League LIVE Updates.
India are playing Australia in their third match of FIH pro League 2023-24 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar today. Team India have won both of their previous matches and will aim to maintain their winning momentum today. The Harmanpreet Singh and Co started the season with a 4-1 win against Spain before scripting a thrilling 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO) shootout win against the defending Champions the Netherlands in their first two matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.

Australia, in contrast, has secured victories in both of their matches played in Bhubaneswar thus far. They commenced their campaign with a 4-3 triumph against Spain and followed it up with a convincing 5-0 win over Ireland.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton remarked, "It's been a solid performance from the team, but there's room for improvement. Playing consecutive matches against top teams is challenging, but we've had a good break to recover. Now, the focus is on the remaining two games in Bhubaneswar."

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from FIH Pro League clash between India and Australia.

15 February 2024
16:28 PM

FIH Men's Pro League LIVE: India vs Australia today

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Men's Pro League on our live blog today. India aim to keep the winning momentum as they face Australia in their third clash of the tournament. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match. 

