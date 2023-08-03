LIVE Updates | India Vs China, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match Live Score: India Aim For Winning Start

India take on China in their first match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Thursday at Chennai. The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and will be looking to take the campaign off to a winning start. India are clear favourites in this match as China is not a big force in field hockey. The Chinese are ranked 25th in the world while India are placed at fourth spot in the FIH Men's team rankings. India must aim to score as many and concede zero goals to ensure they have a huge goal difference.

Indian team is a good mix of youth and experience. On one hand, there is Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh and on the othe hand, we have the likes of Vivek Sagar, Hardik Singh among others. It will be a big challenge for China but they will be aiming to be as competitive as possible today.

