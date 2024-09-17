india vs china hockey live score updates asian champions trophy 2024 final scorecard team squad harmanpreet singh Gao Jiesheng

IND vs CHI Live: The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team is all set to take on hosts China in the highly anticipated final of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base. India has been in sublime form throughout the tournament, entering the final as the overwhelming favorites, while China will look to upset the defending champions on their home turf.

India has been nothing short of dominant, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. In the league phase, they secured a 3-0 win over China, setting the tone for their campaign. Following that, India registered victories against Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and arch-rivals Pakistan, confirming their place in the semifinals.

China's journey to the final has been equally impressive. In their semifinal clash against Pakistan, they showcased immense resilience, winning 2-0 in a thrilling shoot-out after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time. Now, playing in front of their home crowd, they will be hoping to pull off a major upset against the reigning champions.