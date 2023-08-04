LIVE Updates | India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match Live Score: Harmanpreet And Co Look To Maintain Winning Run

India will take on Japan in their second match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday. Japan got off to a poor start in the tournament with a 1-2 loss to defending champions South Korea. India, on the other hand, started off the tournament with a dominant win over China in their opening game. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, who struck twice in the match, India beat China by a margin of 7-2 in their opening contest. Varun Kumar, Mandeep Singh too scored goals as India looked in good form in the match.

It will be fascinating to see how Japan tackles the India challenge. They are ranked lower than India but know a thing or two to pull off a surprise. India cannot take Japan lightly who are known for playing a fast game. India too had shown same agility in the game vs China. What the Men in Blue must look to score is field goals.

Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs Japan Hockey Match Here

