Highlights | India (5) - Japan (0), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Finals Hockey Match: India Book Seat In Final

India will take on Japan in the 2nd semi-final of the day at Chennai. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side have played brilliant hockey so far, remaining untouched. They started off the tournament with a win over China before the team drew with Japan. That was a wake up call for India and they beat Malaysia, South Korea and Pakistan in three back-to-back matches to top the group. The only match India could not win was against Japan and they face them again in the semi-final. This is enough reason to be wary of the Japanese and not take them lightly.

All eyes will be on the likes of Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh, the senior pros in the team. The young guns like Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh too have played well in the tournament and they will be looking to maintain the energy levels through the four quarters.

