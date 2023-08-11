Highlights | India (5) - Japan (0), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-Finals Hockey Match: India Book Seat In Final
LIVE Updates | India Vs Japan, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Semis Hockey Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India book seat in finals.
India will take on Japan in the 2nd semi-final of the day at Chennai. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side have played brilliant hockey so far, remaining untouched. They started off the tournament with a win over China before the team drew with Japan. That was a wake up call for India and they beat Malaysia, South Korea and Pakistan in three back-to-back matches to top the group. The only match India could not win was against Japan and they face them again in the semi-final. This is enough reason to be wary of the Japanese and not take them lightly.
All eyes will be on the likes of Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh, the senior pros in the team. The young guns like Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh too have played well in the tournament and they will be looking to maintain the energy levels through the four quarters.
Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs Japan Semi-Finals Hockey Match Here
LIVE IND vs JAP: India display dominant performance
After a nervy start to the game, the hosts slowly gained control of the game. An early penalty corner gave India an opportunity to go one in front.
LIVE IND vs JAP: India in final
India stormed into the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy with a five-star performance against Japan in the semi-finals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday.
LIVE IND vs JAP: Full-time
It is full-time and India have won the contest 5-0 against Japan. They will now face Malaysia in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 after a solid performance in the semifinals.
India 5 - 0 Japan
LIVE India vs Japan: Goal!
Karthi scores the fifth goal for India after receiving a long pass from Harmanpreet from India's half. What a goal that one was to make it 5 - 0 against Japan.
India 5 - 0 Japan
LIVE India vs Japan: Fourth quarter begins
India lead by 4-0 as the fourth quarter begins against Japan. What a dominant performance by the hosts so far. They have given Japan no margin of error.
India 4 - 0 Japan
LIVE IND vs JAP: India in control
India are leading by 3 goals but they are still on the hunt for another goal. Amit and Manpreet in the middle with a one-two looking to score.
India 3 - 0 Japan
LIVE IND vs JAP: Half time
India lead by 3 goals at half-time as Manpreet scores the third goal for the hosts. Japan with a lot of thinking to do in this break.
India 3 - 0 Japan
LIVE IND vs JAP: Another one!
Captain Harmanpreet Singh scores for India as the hosts extend lead on the visitors. Great start for India.
India 2 - 0 Japan
LIVE India vs Japan: Goal!
On the right side of the circle, Hardik and Sumit combine! Akashdeep scores a goal after Hardik plays it to goal! India take the lead in this contest against Japan in the nineteenth minute.
India 1 - 0 Japan
LIVE IND vs JAP: 1st Quarter finished
The first quarter is over and we still don't have a goal from any of the sides competing. A tight contest so far but India have had more chances.
India 0 - 0 Japan
LIVE IND vs JAP Hockey: Penalty corner
India win a penalty corner but Harmanpreet Singh's drive is denied by Yoshikawa, positive start from India.
India 0 - 0 Japan
LIVE India vs Japan Semifinal: Action begins
Here we go! Action begins between India and Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Winner of the this contest will face Malaysia in the final.
India 0 - 0 Japan
LIVE India vs Japan Semifinal: National anthems
India and Japan players are out for national anthems and the action will begin soon in Chennai in the semifinals clash of the Asian Champions Trophy.
LIVE India vs Japan Semifinal
Malaysia have booked their seat in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 after beating Korea 6-2 in the semifinal.
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey: Match to begin soon
The India vs Japan semifinal will begin at 8:30 PM (IST) in Chennai. The livestreaming can be watched on Fancode app and website in India. TV channel will be Star Sports network.
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey: Japan's Performance So Far
Ending a four-game winless streak, Japan successfully secured a spot in the tournament's semi-finals by clinching a narrow 2-1 win against China in their most recent match. The team concluded the group stage standings in the fourth position, tallying five points and maintaining a goal difference of -2.
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey: India's Performance So Far
India, the hosting nation, has displayed remarkable success in the tournament, securing a spot in the semifinals with an unblemished record throughout the group stage matches. After a commanding 4-0 triumph against Pakistan, India concluded the league stage in a commanding position atop the points table, boasting 13 points and an impressive goal difference of +15.
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey: Head to Head
The clash between India and Japan has occurred on nine occasions in the Asian Champions Trophy. In these encounters, India has taken the lead with a record of 5 wins against Japan's 2. Looking back to their history, spanning from the 1932 Men's Olympic Games, these two teams have crossed paths 34 times. Among these matches, India has emerged victorious 27 times, while Japan has secured 25 wins.
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey: Match Details
Match: India vs Japan, Semi Final 2, Asian Champions Trophy 2023
Date & Time: August 11, 2023, 8:30 pm IST
Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey: Dream 11
Takashi Yoshikawa, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Masaki Ohashi, Shota Yamada, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ken Nagayoshi, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh
Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Mandeep Singh
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey: Japan's Full Squad
Takashi Yoshikawa, Takumi Kitagawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Masaki Ohashi, Yoshiki Kirishita, Raiki Fujishima, Yamato Kawahara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukuda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe, Yuma Nagai, Ooka Ryoma
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey: Japan's Probable Playing XI
Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Ken Nagayoshi, Kentaro Fukuda, Ryosei Kato, Yuma Nagai, Taiki Takade
LIVE India vs Japan Hockey: India's Probable Playing XI
RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh
LIVE India vs Japan: India Squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh.
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.
Asian Champions Trophy IND Vs JAP: When Does Match Start?
The India vs Japan clash is going to be the second semi-final which will be played at 8.30 pm IST. The first semi-final of the tournament between South Korea and Malaysia will start at 6 pm IST.
India vs Japan LIVE: Weather in Chennai
There is a 60 percent chance of rain in Chennai today. The weather is expected to be windy. Humidity will be around 70 percent and the wind will be blowing at 19 kph which will make it a comfortable match for players.
India vs Japan ACT 2023 LIVE: India's Journey So Far
India have had good Asian Champions Trophy 2023 so far, winning 4 out of 5 matches. They started off the tournament with win over China before drawing with Japan. They then blanked Malaysia 5-0 before beating South Korea 3-2 and Pakistan 4-0.
India Vs Japan Hockey LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match will be played on August 11, at 8:30 PM IST.
Read all about the live streaming and broadcast details of the match here.
India vs Japan Semis Hockey LIVE: India aim to book spot in final
Big game today. Semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. India vs Japan and South Korea vs Malaysia today. The first up will be Korea vs Malaysia followed by India vs Japan. Watch this space for all latest udpates from the match.