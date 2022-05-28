28 May 2022, 18:30 PM India beat Japan 2-1 Brilliant work by the Men in blue to get the victory over an experienced Japan side. This is Japan's first loss of the tournament, very impressive work from an young Indian team. IND 2-1 JPN Manjeet Singh and Pawan Rajbhar were the goalscorers for India

28 May 2022, 18:25 PM India DOMINANT in the 4TH India are displaying a dominant performance in the 4th quarter as they give Japan no easy pickings with a solid defence line and innovative attacking line. IND 2-1 JPN

28 May 2022, 18:15 PM The decisive 4th quarter Selvam needed a medical help after getting hit, India asked for PC but did not get it. Japan are attacking as they are a goal behind.

Maninder too hit right on the face, gum shield saved him there. India cannot afford to lose a player. India 2: 1 Japan

28 May 2022, 18:10 PM India have not been able to get many PCs and convert them but they have played brilliant on that left flank 2nd goal for India coming once again due to slick stickwork down the left flank and baseline, this time by Uttam Singh. Fine finish by Pawan Rajbhar __ India 2-1 Japan. Q3 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 28, 2022 India 2: 1 Japan

28 May 2022, 18:04 PM PC for Japan But they squander the chance with a back door pass. No harm done to the scoreline. Remains 2-1, in favour of India. Fifth PC for Japan and they have converted only one, and that too via a rebound.

28 May 2022, 17:57 PM GOALL! India take lead again and it is Pawan Rajbhar who finds himself right in the front of the goal, gets a brilliant pass from Uttam Singh, who singlehandedly dodged the Japanese defensse from the left flank. Rajbhar sticks it into the nets to give India lead. India 2: 1 Japan

28 May 2022, 17:49 PM That indeed was some goal from the young man! Brilliant goal by Manjeet to give India the lead in the first quarter. India 1-0 Japan. #AsiaCupHockey2022 Super 4s — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 28, 2022

28 May 2022, 17:44 PM HT - India 1: 1 Japan India have kept almost fifty percent of ball possession and barring some errors, have played good hockey. Exciting third and 4th quarter coming up.

28 May 2022, 17:41 PM Green card for Maninder He went for the shot despite a whistle by the umpire for an error and he is instantly shown the green card and he is off for 2 minutes, India down to 10 man in dying moments of Q2. India 1: 1 Japan

28 May 2022, 17:35 PM India 1: 1 Japan A neck and neck battle. India had a chance with a good pass from Sunil to Selvam but he hit it straight to the goalie.

28 May 2022, 17:33 PM Third PC for Japan! But they fail to convert it, Suraj with a brilliant save. And the Indian defence does the rest. The Indian players go on a counter-attack but a poor pass from SV Sunil means India lose the ball inside the circle. India 1: 1 Japan

28 May 2022, 17:25 PM GOALLLL! PC for Japan and they convert it, score the equaliser. Good save by Indian goalie Suraj but Japan score on the rebound. India 1: 1 Japan

28 May 2022, 17:18 PM India 1:0 Japan Maninder earns a penalty corner for India but to no avail. One PC each to Japan and India in Q1.

28 May 2022, 17:11 PM GOAL! Japan attacked from the word go but India counter-attack with Manjeet making a fine run, an individual brilliance, pushing forward from left flank, outwitting the goalkeeper and sending the ball into the nets. IND 1: 0 JPN

28 May 2022, 17:08 PM Penalty corner for Japan in the first minute of the match! But the PC goes wide. And India take a sigh of relief. That would have been a disastrous start for Men in Blue.

28 May 2022, 16:47 PM The teams are out for national anthems of India and Japan. First up, India's. Match to begin anytime now..

28 May 2022, 16:44 PM How does Super 4 work? The four teams in Super of Asia Cup 2022 are: India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. Each team will play each other once and then the best two teams will go on to play the final.