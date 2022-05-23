हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Hockey 2022 LIVE Updates: India draw first blood

Follow Live score and updates of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match being played on May 23 in Jakarta. Asia Cup 2022 is a World Cup qualifier. India, Japan, Pakistan, and hosts Indonesia are placed in pool A.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 23, 2022 - 17:27
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

India hockey team is all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Men's Asia Cup 2022 as the prestigious tournament gets ready to kick off in Jakarta on May 23. It will see the participation of top Asian countries. Asia Cup is a World Cup qualifier. India, Japan, Pakistan, and hosts Indonesia are placed in pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B. India will face off against Pakistan in a mega battle in Pool A match on May 23 at 5 PM IST.

With the Super 4s format introduced in Asia Cup, the prospect of India taking on Pakistan twice is a possibility. Tayyab Ikram, the CEO and Secretary-General of the Asian Hockey Federation expects the competition to be enticing with former India Captain and two-time Olympian Sardar Singh donning the role of India coach in the tournament, while former Asian Games Gold medal-winning Coach, Siegfried Aikman will be leading Pakistan's troops as Coach in the tournament.

23 May 2022, 17:10 PM

Here we go then! India with the pushback as they attack from right to left. India are playing in their traditional all-blue kit while Pakistan are in white shirts and green shorts. 

23 May 2022, 17:04 PM

An important match for both the teams

23 May 2022, 17:02 PM

India's starting XI

23 May 2022, 16:59 PM

Live Streaming Details 

Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD. Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan Hockey will be available on Disney+ Hotstar

23 May 2022, 16:58 PM

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.

Head Coach: Sardar Singh 

Pakistan Squad 

Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan

Defenders:  Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali

Midfielders: Umar Bhatta (c), Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali

Forwards: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Roman, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid

Head Coach: Siegfried Aikman 

23 May 2022, 16:57 PM

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record

Pakistan - 82

India -64

23 May 2022, 16:55 PM

India's titles in Asia Cup 

2003

2007

2017

Pakistan's titles in Asia Cup

1982

1985

1989

23 May 2022, 16:51 PM

Hello and welcome to our live blog for India vs Pakistan Pool A match of Asia Cup 2022. India will aim to continue their brilliant performance this year while Pakistan will look to bounce back. 

Stay tuned for live updates

