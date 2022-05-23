23 May 2022, 17:10 PM
Here we go then! India with the pushback as they attack from right to left. India are playing in their traditional all-blue kit while Pakistan are in white shirts and green shorts.
23 May 2022, 17:04 PM
An important match for both the teams
23 May 2022, 17:02 PM
India's starting XI
India's starting lineup for the Hero Asia Cup Jakarta 2022 opener against Pakistan!#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup #INDvsPAK #MatchDay @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/NFCfvc4UpN
23 May 2022, 16:59 PM
Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD. Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan Hockey will be available on Disney+ Hotstar
23 May 2022, 16:58 PM
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey
Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh
Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;
Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.
Head Coach: Sardar Singh
Pakistan Squad
Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan
Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali
Midfielders: Umar Bhatta (c), Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali
Forwards: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Roman, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid
Head Coach: Siegfried Aikman
23 May 2022, 16:57 PM
India vs Pakistan head-to-head record
Pakistan - 82
India -64
23 May 2022, 16:55 PM
India's titles in Asia Cup
2003
2007
2017
Pakistan's titles in Asia Cup
1982
1985
1989
23 May 2022, 16:51 PM
Hello and welcome to our live blog for India vs Pakistan Pool A match of Asia Cup 2022. India will aim to continue their brilliant performance this year while Pakistan will look to bounce back.
Stay tuned for live updates