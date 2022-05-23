India hockey team is all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Men's Asia Cup 2022 as the prestigious tournament gets ready to kick off in Jakarta on May 23. It will see the participation of top Asian countries. Asia Cup is a World Cup qualifier. India, Japan, Pakistan, and hosts Indonesia are placed in pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B. India will face off against Pakistan in a mega battle in Pool A match on May 23 at 5 PM IST.

With the Super 4s format introduced in Asia Cup, the prospect of India taking on Pakistan twice is a possibility. Tayyab Ikram, the CEO and Secretary-General of the Asian Hockey Federation expects the competition to be enticing with former India Captain and two-time Olympian Sardar Singh donning the role of India coach in the tournament, while former Asian Games Gold medal-winning Coach, Siegfried Aikman will be leading Pakistan's troops as Coach in the tournament.