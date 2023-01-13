topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS SPAIN HOCKEY WORLD CUP

LIVE Updates | India Vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh-led side aim to start with win

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup LIVE Score: Follow India vs Spain Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here on our live blog 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 12:23 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | India Vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh-led side aim to start with win
LIVE Blog

India will take on Spain in their opening encounter of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Rourkela, Odisha. The Indian team will be led by young Harmanpreet Singh and the Indian team boasts of other big names such as Manpreet Singh, under whom India clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and PR Sreejesh, the experienced goalkeeper who is playing in his last World Cup. Not to forget, Team India has not won a World Cup in hockey for 48 years now. The last time India won a hockey World Cup was in 1975 when Ajitpal Singh-led side won the tournament. 

There are 16 teams taking part in this World Cup. Men in Blue are placed in Group D with Spain, Wales and England. In Group A, Australia, South Africa, France and Argentina will play each other while in Group B, Belgium, Japan, Korea and Germany are placed together. In Group C, we will see Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia and New Zealand take on each other.

The four winners of the pool stage will qualify for the quarter-finals wile the teams finishing secod and third will play crossover matches for the remaining four spots in the last eight.

13 January 2023
12:22 PM

IND vs ESP Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: Hosts aim for winning start

It's time! The Hockey World Cup 2023 is starting today. India will play Spain in the last match of the day at 7 pm IST in Rourkela. The first match will take place between Argentina and South Africa, the second match will be between Australia and France and third between England and Wales. 

Watch this space for all latest updates and scores.

india vs spain hockey world cupindia vs spain live scoreindia vs spain team squadindia vs spain dream 11india vs spain live streaminghockey world cup 2023 schedulehockey world cup 2023 teamshockey world cup 2023 qualifiershockey world cup 2023 venuehockey world cup opening ceremonyhockey world cup 2023 liveindia hockey world cup 2023FIH Hockey World Cup 2023world cup hockey 2023 ticketsodisha hockey world cup 2023hockey world cup 2023 matchhockey world cup 2023 channelhockey world cup 2023 list

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?