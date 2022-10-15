Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights Updates: Pink Panthers win

vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 has another triple delight in store for fans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Gujarat Giants in the first match, while Telugu Titans take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in the second and Bengal Warriors square off against Patna Pirates in the last game of the night.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be confident after winning their last two matches and will be keen to register a third consecutive win. Rahul Chaudhari with seven points in the Panthers’ last match showed what he’s capable of and he along with V Ajith Kumar are expected to support Deshwal in attack.

As far as Gujarat Giants go, they will be raring to return to the mat after notching up their first win of the campaign last night. Captain Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya will be Rakesh’s supporting cast while raiding and they will hope to step up after underwhelming performances so far.